Early Saturday morning, the singer Alejandro Sanz (Madrid, 54 years old) published a message on your Twitter account in which he confessed to his almost 20 million followers that he was not in a good mood, which led many fans of the singer to worry about the state of his mental health. “I’m not well. I don’t know if this is any use, but I want to say it. I’m sad and tired”, the Madrid singer began expressing; “In case someone else believes that there must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night. I’m working to make it go away… I’ll get to the stage and something inside will tell me what to do. But sometimes I don’t even want to be. Literally. Just to be honest. For not entering the useless noise. I know there are people who feel this way. If it works for you, I feel the same way.” The message already accumulates more than 24,000 retweets and 239,000 I likeand includes many responses thanking them for making visible, from their position, such an important issue.

Aware of the concern of his followers after the message and after the series of speculations and doubts about the possible cancellation of the tour that will tour Spain this summer (which begins on Saturday in Pamplona), the singer of Broken heart He wanted to speak out again and reassure his community.

More information

“These days I have received a lot of love in different ways and I am very grateful for all of them,” he began by saying in this new message. “I had a strong outbreak this weekend and although the light has not yet finished arriving, it seems that a firefly has woken up in my chest. I don’t want to cancel the tour because I think with the right help and a little bit of understanding and support in the shows we are going to move it forward. Besides, I think that locking myself up is not a good idea. Thanks for the warmth. Let’s go for tomorrow. The sun is on its way.”

Just a few days before, it was his ex-wife, the psychologist Raquel Perera —who had a sentimental relationship with the singer from 2012 to 2019 and with whom he has two children together, Dylan, 11, and Alma, 9—, who she pronounced when being questioned about the state of Sanz before the cameras of Europa Press. Perera stated that the situation was not “alarming” at all: “I think it was a very sincere manifestation of someone who at a given moment feels sad, tired,” said Perera. “It has happened to all of us. Also, I think he is very brave and generous, and very useful. It is going to help a lot of people,” she added.

The singer resumed on April 14 in Bogotá the presentation tour of sanz live, and sang in other Latin American cities such as Lima, Guayaquil (Ecuador), Santiago de Chile or Buenos Aires, between the months of April and May, with great public success in all venues and with several days of concerts in some of the destinations . The tour will continue in Spain from Saturday, and will offer concerts in cities throughout the country. In September he will return to America and will sing in Miami, New York or Los Angeles.

In March Sanz released the song roadrunner with Danny Ocean, produced by Alizzz, as part of an EP that also includes the songs When and I flew, in which he engages in a dialogue with the child he ceased to be: “They call it work, but ours is pure pleasure. Among the fetish musical misdeeds of my life, this one with Danny will be among my favorites. An artist with all the letters and all the possible exclamation marks. A song adventure in recognition of the roadrunner that we both carry inside and that has brought us here,” he confessed. after the release of the topic.