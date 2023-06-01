The Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz reappeared after broadcasting a worrying message on his social networks and with which he alerted his fans, who wondered if he was going through some serious problem.

“Sometimes I don’t even want to be…”, wrote Alejandro Sanz and with this he left his millions of fans worried, who now “can breathe” after the famous man shows that he is well.

“These days I have received a lot of love in different ways and I am very grateful for all of them. I have had a strong outbreak that weekend and although the light does not finish arriving, it seems that a firefly has woken up in my chest…”, writes Alejandro as a way of thanking those who were on the lookout for him.

Instagram photo @alejandrosanz

“The sun is on its way. I think that locking myself up is not a good idea. I don’t want to suspend the tour because with the right help, understanding and support we are going to move it forward,” he also notes.

Alejandro Sanz surprised with a message at two in the morning on social networks and wrote that he felt sad, tired, worked and wanted to soon “it will happen”

“Sometimes I don’t even want to be. Literally. Just to be honest. To not get into the useless noise. I know there are people who feel that way. If it serves you, I feel the same”, he also expressed.

Surely Alejandro, singer of hits like ‘Corazón partío’ and ‘Amiga mía’, went through a stress picture, his fans also suppose, for this reason he would have gotten desperate and apparently it’s all right now.

