Nothing is missing anymore to sing the songs of Alejandro Sanz LIVE. The Spanish singer is already in Peru enjoying our country prior to the concert that he will give this Thursday, April 20 at the National Stadium as part of his “Sanz en vivo” tour. Within the framework of his show, he knows here all the details about the tickets, the time the event starts, as well as the possible songs that the artist will perform in front of all his fans.

What time does the Alejandro Sanz concert start?

The public is waiting for the Alejandro Sanz show. According to the official Teleticket page, the interpreter’s concert will start at 9 pm (Peruvian time). Meanwhile, until now it is unknown who will be the opening act for him.

Sale of tickets for the Alejandro Sanz concert

Tickets for the Alejandro Sanz concert can be found on the platform of teleticket and prices range from 246 soles up to 805.

Those who wish to enter the event must previously nominate their tickets, register their ID, as well as their personal data. This option is available from April 12 and will go until the 19 of this month.

Possible setlist of the Alejandro Sanz concert

In view of the next concert by Alejandro Sanz in Lima, dozens of fans are waiting for the songs that the artist will perform. To the surprise of many, the possible setlist of his concert has already been released and some of his greatest hits appear, such as “Broken heart”, “My loneliness and I”among others.

Is not the same

What I was is what I am

let me kiss you

Medley 1: Soul in the air / Give me the chair / Today it rains

My Martian

seas of honey

Since when

The strength of the heart / It is always night

when no one sees me

Medley 2: My Friend / I’ve Been So Happy With You / There Is A Universe

With you

Labana / The Rose

Broken heart

Today that you are not here

Living fast

You see it

Medley 3: Me and my loneliness / And if it were her / That last moment

