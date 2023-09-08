The singer Alejandro Sanz dedicated yesterday to joy the recognition he received as an honorary doctor from the University of Cádiz (south), considering that it is “a subject that is not given in any university in the world” and that it is the “essential condiment for anything fundamental.

Sanz took advantage of this recognition from the university of the land of his parents, from his childhood and adolescence, to talk about the importance of joy, after last May he launched a message on his social networks in which he confessed that he was not well and suffered from depression. “I am sad and tired, I am working to make it go away. But sometimes I don’t even want to be there, ”he wrote then.

Yesterday, with a wide smile, he swore and promised at the same time to fulfill all the honors of his new distinction, and, from a stage so different from the ones he usually steps on, doctor Alejandro Sanz he wanted to sing to joy in his speech. “I would like to dedicate this speech to a subject that is not given in any university in the world: joy. Beyond the restlessness that life’s challenges can create for us, there is the attitude with which we face learning. Joy is the indispensable condiment for anything fundamental, he affirmed, and praised “the joy of living with passion ahead.” “From the most serious moments you have to learn” because sadness, worry can only be a springboard, “he said.

He dedicated another moment of the event to the memory of guitarist Paco de Lucía, who in 2007 was also awarded an honorary doctorate by this university.

He also paid tribute to “the music of knowledge, effort, curiosity, to universities around the world, to people who study without resources, in places where surviving is already an achievement. I dedicate it to those who make art with a pencil, to those who make students with a blackboard, to those who make stories with a guitar, to the beauty of living always looking for a note, a number, an equation or a star or a detail that saves us ”, he continued.

Sanz also wanted to amend the statement made in his speech in 2013, when he was named an honorary doctor by the University of Berklee (USA) and pointed out “that music was mathematics, but mathematics was not music”. Today he already knows that “mathematics is also music, like science, history, engineering or medicine because they all require a certain rhythm, a certain harmony, a certain commitment to beauty and revelation, illumination, magic, of what is beyond, of what seems possible… or probable”.

