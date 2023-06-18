A few minutes before ten at night, the interior of the packed Palau de Sant Jordi in Barcelona seemed like a pressure cooker about to explode. It was the normal merriment of great occasions, there were no signs of impatience to be able to console the idol who, according to the gossip magazines (and also the rest of the media), was dragging embezzlements, mental problems and sentimental ruptures to those who had just been add hours before one last economic setback (three millioncejos of nothing to return to the treasury). Nothing of all that: the noisy atmosphere in the corridors of the Olympic sports center was the same as always, as were the huge queues to get some food or drink and at the end to queue again to return the plastic cup and recover the deposit. Or the compulsive purchase of t-shirts.

At ten o’clock the clamor reached its maximum level but the man from Madrid was made to wait a few more minutes. From the gigantic rear screen, Sanz himself began to narrate his biography, although the sound was still catastrophic and the confessions were not very well understood. An instrumental theme served to improve things somewhat (not much) and, in the end, there he was, Alejandro Sanz, at the top of the stage, sunglasses, a light suit, a black T-shirt, white trainers and a microphone in his hand, turning Is not the same in the first hymn of the night chanted by thousands of voices. He took the guitar to continue and it was his solo instrument that accompanied the audience singing let me kiss you.

On a stage surrounded by huge screens, musicians and choristers were distributed in a circle, leaving the entire central part so that Sanz captured all eyes. Despite this, he gave a lot of room to his companions who, fighting against the infected sound, demonstrated his good work time after another. Sanz thanked the public for their presence, recalled that 25 years ago and one day after his first performance at the same venue, he walked around with bullfighter airs and a Catalan flag on his shoulder (and the public’s reaction was neither positive nor negative) and even he was slightly excited to hear all the staff sing when he stopped singing.

In one of the high points of the evening, he invited Manolo García, surrounding his presence with superlatives before singing together I would like to be. Shortly after, she surprisingly shared a microphone with Niña Pastori and left the woman from Cádiz alone to sing her good day. The field and the stands were filled with white balloons and Sanz grew.

He said goodbye repeating several times that he had felt very well: “I have forty-odd songs that I wanted to sing but…”. Broken heart The concert officially ended amidst the general merriment singing the song loudly.

Alejandro Sanz triumphed again in Barcelona, ​​once again putting the public in his pocket despite the defects of the sound system. He looked somewhat tired, his eyes glassy and, at times, as if making an effort but despite it breaking hearts everywhere, yes, they were already broken beforehand.

Living fast opened the obligatory round of encores. Sanz without a jacket and raised his guitar with psychedelic decoration that he exchanged for the piano to sing solo You see it? reading on the teleprompter. The shouts of Alejandro, Alejandro! They returned him to the stage with the whole band And what if it was her?wrapped again in the Catalan flag butted with that last moment between confetti cannons and fireworks on the screens. The ovation lasted several minutes, Sanz kissed the ground but the party was over.

