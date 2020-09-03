Alejandro Sanz and Raquel Perera have reached an agreement on the terms of their divorce. The couple has avoided at the last minute the holding of a trial that was set for this month and has reached a pact on the dissolution of their marriage that includes that Perera will settle in Madrid with the couple’s two children, Dylan and Alma. The solution has occurred after the trip that the singer has made these days to Miami to visit his minor children, from whom he has been away due to the pandemic. A statement from the artist is expected in the next few hours with some more detail than agreed.

The couple, who separated a year ago, had reached a dead end in a negotiation that began with signs of a solution. The sticking point appeared when the singer fought for the case to be settled in Spain and his ex-wife chose the United States. A situation very similar to that experienced by tennis player Arantxa Sánchez Vicario and Josep Santacana. Sanz and Perera signed marriage agreements in Spain before getting married that are not valid in the US.

For this reason, last April, Sanz filed a divorce claim in the Pozuelo de Alarcón courts, in Madrid. A movement to which Perera responded with another lawsuit in May, but in Miami, where they lived together before their separation, so the battle is no longer only for the content of the documents, but also for the place where the facts must be judged. . According to the Mexican media Windowing, who had access to the lawsuit, the businesswoman demands a pension from her ex-husband for her children, as well as money for school expenses, travel, tutoring, camps, medical or dental insurance … For this she was asking for a retroactive payment since July 2019 , considering that the artist has not paid enough this year. That implied about 40,000 euros a month.

Perera not only claimed for her children, but also for herself. She was requesting life insurance for which she wanted to be the sole beneficiary and a pension for her, for her dedication and her “contribution and help to professional success, by reorganizing her companies and with her personal sacrifice” and that is consistent with the standard of living it has had for this decade. As well as an equitable distribution of the assets obtained during the 12 years together. She argued that she put her personal life aside to contribute to the family finances, raise her children, and make the musician’s businesses prosper. In fact, she claimed that she was president for years of Gazul Producciones, Sanz’s main company, without having a salary.

The singer responded in a lengthy letter to the Miami court in which he assured that Perera was acting in bad faith and that his separation should be resolved in the Spanish courts, not only because he had started the process in his country of origin, but also because they both signed it in their marriage agreement. In addition, Sanz added that he refused to pay the 40,000 euros per month that his ex-partner demanded from him and lowered the figure to 15,000. She responded with another letter in Miami.

In the midst of this legal battle, it seems that a meeting between the two has made possible the agreement that sets the economic terms of the dissolution of their marriage and the guardianship of their two children. Everything seems to indicate that Alejandro Sanz and his new partner, the Cuban artist Rachel Valdés, are going to spend a lot of time in Madrid, so the fact that Perera has agreed to move to the Spanish capital makes things easier. Perera initially intended to stay with the children, arguing that the singer spends a lot of time traveling because of his work.