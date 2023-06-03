The singer Alejandro Sanz and the Cuban artist Rachel Valdés have broken their relationship. After more than three years together, the couple have decided to go their separate ways. The crisis began two weeks ago when Valdés left the house where they lived with all her belongings, according to the magazine ¡Hola!. According to said publication, the reasons that could be behind the separation would be a difference of opinion and the wear and tear of coexistence.

Alejandro Sanz is not going through a good personal moment, as he himself confirmed with a worrying message released through his social networks. “I’m not well. I don’t know if this is any use, but I want to say it. I am sad and tired », he said. And he also claimed that he was “working on it” to “feel better.” But, the phrase that worried his followers the most was the one with which he concluded the message: “Sometimes I don’t even want to be there. Literally. Just to be honest.”

I’m not well. I don’t know if this is of any use but I want to say it. I am sad and tired. In case someone else believes that there must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night. I’m working to make it go away… I’ll get to the stage and something inside me… – Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) May 26, 2023

A few days later, the singer wrote again to express his gratitude for all the messages of encouragement he had received and took the opportunity to announce that for the moment he is not considering suspending his concert tour, which begins this Saturday in Pamplona. He also wanted to leave a few words of hope: “I had a strong outbreak this weekend and although the light has not yet finished coming, it seems that a firefly has woken up in my chest.”

A few words that reopened the debate on mental health and that did not leave anyone indifferent, since the singer always tends to be positive and in a good mood. A sadness that now seems to have a reason: the end of his relationship with Valdés.

The couple, who is silent for now, met in 2018 through mutual friends but their relationship did not begin until the summer of 2019, when the singer separated from Raquel Perea. In the month of January it was learned that the couple was leaving her mansion in the exclusive urbanization of La Finca to move to a 2,000-square-meter villa in the Madrid town of Somosaguas, which she has now left.

Rachel is a Cuban artist, painter and sculptor, who is dedicated to exhibiting her work around the world. In Spain she worked as an art curator for the ‘Stradivarius’ brand of the Inditex group.