Nahuel Guzmán, without a doubt, is one of the most important players in the Tigres squad and one of the fans’ favourites. With the UANL team, “Patón” has played more than 360 games and won four Liga MX titles, three champions and one Concacaf Champions League. The former Newells Old Boys player joined the Cats in mid-2014 and has since become a mainstay at the club.
In a recent interview, Alejandro Rodríguez, former president of Tigres, narrated how Nahuel Guzmán arrived in Mexican soccer. In his participation in the ‘Incomparables’ podcast, ‘Ingeniero’ Rodríguez reported that the UANL team was looking for a goalkeeper and that they had three candidates.
The former director mentioned that he requested the opinion of Gustavo Jorge Campagnuolo and Nery Alberto Pumpido, former player and former coach of Tigres, respectively, to find out which of the three options they had on the agenda was the most appropriate for the cats. Rodríguez mentioned that the experienced Argentine ex-players told him that ‘Patón’ was the player the club needed under the three posts.
“Both Campagnuolo and Pumpido said that for Tigres the one who is going to adapt the most and give the most results is Nahuel Guzmán. And it was the two of you who influenced Nahuel’s arrival,” added the former director of the feline team.
