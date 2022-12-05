Sports Pereira achieved a great tie in his visit to the Medellin in the first leg of the Colombian soccer final, 1-1, this Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot.

At the end of the game, coach Alejandro Restrepo analyzed his team’s performance, the draw and what is to come for the second leg on Wednesday at home.

Words from Restrepo

Balance: “We had to adapt, we had two plans, we wanted to try to press high, to try to make Medellín’s game wrong from behind, to make you uncomfortable, it creates risk for the rival goalkeeper. It is part of the humility we have had, to remain a humble team and willing to improve It is a deserved tie for us for having been brave, it gives us the chance to have an international tournament and focus on the fight for a title.

International Cup: “It is the total credit of the group of players who believed in a way of playing, exacerbating difficult times, it has not been easy. They always believed with gallantry and professionalism. Before the championship began, it was unthinkable to reach the South American Cup and it gradually happened, it is a great prize today for the good campaign we have had”.

“It was an even match, with virtues and errors, hits like Castillo’s saves, or Andrés Mosquera’s. It’s a fair draw.”

Procedure: “Smart matches must be all, the smart ones are the footballers, after the goal it was a short time, they reacted, we freed ourselves from saying we have nothing to lose. Fortunately Leo had that genius, we must give credit to the footballer”.

Hobby: “This is not to imagine, it is to believe and work. We are going to consolidate an idea and they accept it and train well. We knew how difficult it was but we always believed.”

DT process: “When you find passion, things prepare you for the next. I’ve been a coach, coordinator, assistant, analyst. I’ve had teachers, institutions that have believed in me. Friends with good advice. And footballers who allow me to dream.

Young technicians: “I think like David, it’s not age, it’s passion, preparation, restlessness.”

