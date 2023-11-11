Deportivo Pereira confirmed this Saturday that Alejandro Restrepo He stopped being the team’s coach.

“Pereira informs the public that by unilateral decision Mr. Alejandro Restrepo Mazo has decided not to renew his contract as coach of our team as of today,” the statement reads.

And he added: “We wish the professional and the human being the greatest success in their new projects and we reiterate the appreciation, respect and gratitude that we profess to them in the institution.”

Will be remembered

“In this city, in this institution, in this region there will only be words of gratitude towards Alejandro Restrepo Mazo ⭐️🐺,” the team continued on their social networks.

Restrepo led Pereira to its first title and a historic performance in the Copa Libertadores.

“Thank you, teacher, for becoming another Pereira native, who proudly wore the Matecaña skin and sang our beloved anthem. Thank you for having left your heart and soul in each game, for giving us the long-awaited star after so many years and for having left in the name of Deportivo Pereira at the international level,” stated the Risraldense squad.

