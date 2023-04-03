Alejandro Requeijo (Madrid, 1985), journalist and Atlético de Madrid fan, meets EL PAÍS in a bar in front of the grounds of the old Vicente Calderón stadium, next to the Manzanares river, where two tower blocks are now being built. With a bottle of Mahou and a plate of torreznos on the table —the match day diet in the “holy land” of the rojiblancos—, we are going to talk about your book field invasion (Editions B), a manifesto in defense of the fans of the stands, and a “cry of rage with a vocation for a comeback” against the homogenization and loss of identity that the market, television stations and the directives are imposing on the clubs.

Ask. What do you feel when you see that FC Barcelona is going to release a Rosalía shirt for 400 euros?

Answer. I find the price obscene, not the advertising. Rosalía is an international figure and we have seen much more embarrassing things on the shirts. We are tired of seeing in them companies of totalitarian Arab regimes that serve to launder those dictatorships. And then the internal regulations of soccer persecute soccer players if they make some kind of political manifestation, like when Kanouté expressed solidarity with the victims of Gaza.

Q. In the end, the price is a matter of supply and demand.

R. That mercantilist discourse is very tricky. It turns football into a luxury object when it is a mass phenomenon, of empowerment of the working class. That was the stadiums until they turned them into prohibitive places. A liquid fan-customer is sought, who buys the shirt for publicity, or for fashion, and not for the sacred mantle that he has in his hands, which represents a history, a legacy, a tradition, some heroes who sweated it and the defended before, heroes who will defend it in the future.

Q. The book warns that the fan’s patience and economy are not infinite.

R. The fan of the stands must become aware of class within the great pyramid that makes up soccer. They tell us that we do not exist, that we are not profitable, that we are no longer worth it, but very few defend football with concepts such as a global brand, as levers… There are many more of us who defend it with ideas such as belonging, identity, memories, feeling , passion… And the current model tends to strip football of all those concepts.

Q. Is contempt for fans a particularly Spanish phenomenon?

R. The leaders see us fans as mere props in the stadium, with no decision-making capacity or influence over what happens on the pitch, and what we see practically every week in the stadiums of Europe are spectacular typhus, full fields , dedicated hobbies, cheap prices, people who identify with their players, with their shirts, with their symbols. It makes me very envious.

Q. And whose fault is it?

R. The clubs, LaLiga or the Federation conceive football as a mere business, where the only truth is money, where one succeeds or fails based not only on the joy of the fans, but on whether each year they can present financial statements better than the previous one, and embraced by an absolutely inflationary, hysterical, short-term discourse, where everything is a failure if you don’t win everything every year and if you don’t always sign the best player.

Q. Could the fans expelled from the stadiums end up becoming a schismatic sect within this “secular religion”?

R. I don’t think we’ll get that far. The book connects with that motto of “eternal hatred of modern football”, a slogan that leads us to wallow too much in nostalgia. It may be an exaggeration to say that this football-business model is going to kill football, but I do believe it does not guarantee its survival, as it seeks new markets by presenting itself as just a show.

Q. And it is much more than that.

R. If you turn it into a show, into a fashion, into something in which you necessarily have to have fun, you are betraying it. Because a game sometimes ends 0-0, and sometimes it’s boring. The difference between the fan-client, who is liquid, is that he will get bored. On the other hand, the fans in the stands, we, are going to go next week simply because he plays for our team.

Q. “Guardiola has had more false imitators than Francisco Umbral,” he says in the book.

R. If we focus on football as a mere spectacle, in which things have to happen all the time, as if this were the Kings League, a narrative is fostered that not only rewards especially offensive styles of play and even questions the legitimacy of styles of alternative soccer. That is attacking the wealth of football. I quote a phrase that I love from Alex Souto, where he claimed that the catenaccio it is “the right of the poor”. In the end you are giving priority to the richest teams and capable of signing more footballers firuleteros, as they say in Argentina. And that is a trap. I defend the wonderful binary beauty of Cholo’s 1-0.

Q. Is there going back?

R. A phenomenon is emerging that is still under the radar, in fields that do not monopolize the spotlight so much. In them a claim of roots is taking place. The stands present a great atmosphere and there is an identification of the city and the fans with the players. In Coruña, for example, when the team is probably at the worst moment in its history, there are now more members than in the glory years. And they are young partners.

Q. How is that explained?

R. Going to football in many places is understood as something far beyond enjoying what happens in the field of play. And I think there are hobbies that find emotional, identity, community and belonging arguments and footholds. For that, it is necessary that there are more popular prices, which is generally easier when the teams are doing badly in sports. When they are on the crest of the wave, leaders forget about that support in bad times.

Q. To what extent does tolerance for the most violent sectors of the stands weaken the demands of the fans?

R. The leaders who understand soccer as a business always include, in a not very innocent way, in the fan’s equation the question of violence. It is a perverse and unfair speech. This relationship is addressed in the book and some examples are cited. One of them, the Hillsborough tragedy: the neoliberal government of Margaret Thatcher rushed to blame the violence in the stadiums on the working class. Many years later, it was shown that that disaster had been the fault of police negligence. The argument of violence serves as an alibi to justify the attacks on the fan.

Q. Would the Super League be the final stage of this expulsion phenomenon or an opportunity for small clubs to return their power to the fans?

R. The Super League would be very harmful. Its own promoters, such as Florentino Pérez, admit that they are ruined despite the fact that soccer has never generated so much money. Then the problem is the model. But I think it does have a fix. And this questions politicians. With the new Sports Law, the deputies have listened to proposals: in England the feelings of the fan are protected, the clubs are forced to consult their members on decisions that threaten their identity or it is prohibited to charge visiting fans more than 30 pounds.

Q. Why doesn’t that apply in Spain?

R. When you find out that in the middle of the parliamentary process it was about to go to waste and generate a strike in football because, according to some deputies, calls were received from very powerful boxes, you begin to explain many things. Politicians must be aware of the treasure that Spanish football represents in terms not only of leisure, but also historical, cultural, patrimonial. Just look the other way. It cannot be that a man decides that he is taking Spanish football to Saudi Arabia without anyone being able to tell him anything.

