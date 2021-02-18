“I feel like I was not a good father“confessed Alejandro Pucheta, father of Barbie Vélez and former partner of the actress’s mother, Nazarena Vélez.

In dialogue with Tomás Dente, in Came for you (KZO), the producer of the tropical scene regretted not having been a more present father in the childhood and adolescence of his only daughter and considered that this failure was the result of his great dedication to his work.

Pucheta’s statement of regret came after a video was aired in which Barbie was full of praise for him.

“Hello, beautiful daddy,” the 25-year-old began saying. You are the love of my life, you know it. You are the most good, most divine man, most everything that I knew in life. I love that you are my father”.

Grateful, Barbie continued: “I can be in China and I tell you: ‘Come, please, at twelve o’clock at night to find me.’ And you, at 11:59, are there looking for me. You are a great example for me. I hope every day seems a little more like you, because you are all that is right in the world. You are a good person, you are responsible, you are a worker. ”

After listening to the compliments that his daughter had made him, the businessman commented: “Well, it is clear that I am a very cold person because if I did not cry with this video, I no longer cry with anything.”

“I always apologize to Barbie because I feel like I was not a good dad -He said-. I was very young and sometimes I feel like I wasn’t at all. Although I think he was in the best hands, which were those of my parents, I was not a one hundred percent dad, being there all the time of the day. “

“I try to always be, as she said, when she calls me. I go anywhere for whatever reason. But it never hurts to apologize. And I always tell him: ‘Sorry for what I didn’t do for you before.’ I feel that I was a better father when I grew up than when I was a boy “, continued Alejandro Pucheta his self-criticism. And he added: “Today I feel like I don’t want to miss anything, I want to be in everything and I want to do whatever it takes for her.”

In reference to the circumstances that did not allow him to be closer to his daughter, the producer admitted: “I prioritized the work.” But at one point, he said, “my head clicked and I said to myself: ‘No, skinny, there’s your life and then work. ‘

“I worked all the time, during the day, and on weekends he worked with the cumbia -he recalled-. He had Barbie on the weekends, usually. So, around there I would have a tour, I would leave on Thursday and come back on Monday: I didn’t see it. She was with my parents. “

As for the reasons for his intense dedication to his career, he explained: “I did it because I was always a worker, a humble guy, I needed to work. I could never stop working. I also felt that I was doing it for her future. Until one day I said to myself: ‘That’s it, I’m not going to get richer or poorer because I stop working for a weekend.’ And then I started to relax a little more.

To give an example of the situations in the life of her daughter who got lost, Pucheta evoked: “I was in a van, going to Salta, I think. And my mother sent me a message: ‘Barbie became a young lady.’ I would have liked her to be with me that weekend, even though it would have been uncomfortable for her, uncomfortable for me. I would have liked to hug her, be with her, that that weekend she was at home … “.

