The possible suspension for two years Alejandro “Papu” Gómez After a positive anti-doping control with his former club, Sevilla, it does not even modify the World Cup won by the Argentine team in the World Cup in Qatar.

Nor does it take away from the Andalusian team the champion trophy of the Europa Leaguethe last trophy that the former player of Arsenal and San Lorenzo, among other teams, raised in Spain. The sanction, according to the interpretation of several sports law experts, is individual. And it does not affect collective achievements.

The antecedent

“The player and the Andalusian club learned of this news months ago, when UEFA notified them.. But the sanction was known in the last hours. There has still been no official statement from the player, Seville or any Spanish organization or the European Football Union. Yes, his current club, Monza, spoke through his official website,” says Argentina’s La Nación, from the GDA group.

The Argentine national team is the world champion and its great figure, without a doubt, is the ‘Flea’. See also River and one of the worst scoring streaks in Marcelo Gallardo's cycle

And he adds: “AC Monza announces that it has received today -October 20, 2023- from the FIFA, through the FIGC, the notification of the first degree sentence of the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission, issued against the footballer Alejandro Darío Gómez. The sentence includes a two-year disqualification from practicing sports. Terbutaline was found in the footballer’s biological samples. It is a drug taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis, in October 2022, when the player was playing for Sevilla FC. Positivity is the result of involuntary intake. He AC Monza reserves the right to assess the next procedural steps,” reads the statement.

Your defense

Gómez gave his version and warned that he will defend himself, although he warned that Monza, his current club, already knew about the issue.

He said it had been an accident, because he took a syrup that he thought was honey and lemon and not that it had an illegal drug like terbutaline.

He noted that he learned of the positive result a few hours before the World Cup final against France, in Qatar. ‘Papu’ assured that he has the purchase receipt for the remedy that his son took for a coughing attack.

