Very bad news for Alejandro “Papu” Gómez. According to the media “Relevo”, the Monza footballer tested positive in an anti-doping test carried out in November 2022, for which he would receive a two-year ban.
After several months without playing time in Sevilla, including several controversies with his teammates from the Argentine team, “Papu” had been transferred to Monza, in Italy, where it seemed that his luck was going to begin to change. However, he now faces a situation that would put his career in check.
As can be read in “Relevo”, “everything happened in a Sevilla training session when the doctors showed up unexpectedly to carry out an anti-doping test. According to the footballer’s version, days before he had had a bad night which led him to take a syrup from one of his children without prior consultation with the club’s doctors.. “This behavior is not allowed by the authorities, since they should have at least informed before taking it.”
While he was trying to leave Sevilla, it had also been rumored that the Argentine could retire. And some offers also appeared from Saudi Arabia, although finally “Papu” opted for Serie A.
At the moment, neither the player nor the club have expressed themselves publicly on this issue. We will see what happens in the next few hours.
