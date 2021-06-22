Barcelona has returned to fish in the Sevilla quarry. On this occasion, the signing is called Alejandro Oviedo, 11 years old, born in the Cadiz town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda and who was active in the lower categories of the Nervionense entity since prebenjamines.

Oviedo was one of Sevilla’s most promising footballers in his category. His departure to Barcelona, ​​together with how the signing has taken place, since the boy moves to Catalonia with his whole family, he remembers much of what happened he did not do too much with Ansu Fati, who made the same path.

As is logical, and despite the custom, in Nervión the behavior of Barcelona and the family has not liked anything.