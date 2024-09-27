The runner Alejandro Osorio of the GW Erco Shimano team achieved victory in the leg of the Classic RCN which began in Palmira and ended in Pereira, after 168 kilometers, in which Kevin Castillo (Sistecredito) remains the leader.

Osorio was one of the members of a great escape and together with Sergio Luis Henao (NU) they came to define the victory of the exhausting day.

Recognition

“Sergio looked superior from what I saw. He gave it and gave it, but Sergio is a good runner, he has shown that. He told me to give it to him, that he wasn’t going to attack me and he did. “He is a great professional,” Osorio said.

And he added: “I gave him what I could. When he passed he did so very quickly. We needed the victory in the Classic to have peace of mind.”

The winner of the day is the current national road champion, gold he won in Tunja at the beginning of the year and in this arrival in Pereira he confirmed it.

“I fought it, but I haven’t felt good. I even thought about getting into the car, but the victory is very good for us,” said Osorio.

This Saturday, the competition will have a very complicated stage between Viterbo, Anserma, Sanclemente, Riosucio, Supía, Alto de Minas and Caldas194.1 kilometers.

Classifications

Stage

1. Alejandro Osorio 4 h 06 min 36 sec

2. Sergio Henao at 7 seconds

3. Anderson Castro at 20 seconds

4. Kevin Castillo mt

5. Gabriel Rojas mt

General

1. Kevin Castillo 27h 29m 38s

2. Cristian Muñoz at 22 s

3. Diego Pescador at 28 s

4. Adrián Bustamante at 36 seconds

5. Róbinson López at 37 s