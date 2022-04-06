Alejandro Osorio is no longer with the Bahrain team

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alexander Osorio.
Alejandro Osorio Press
The organization issued a statement on Wednesday.
April 06, 2022, 08:28 AM
The Bahrain cycling team announced this Wednesday that the Colombian runner Alejandro Osorio will no longer belong to the squad.
Osorio came this year to the squad that also includes his compatriot Santiago Buitrago, but it will not continue depending on the team.
“Bahrain Victorious has terminated its agreement with Alejandro Osorio following multiple breaches of contract. The team wishes Alejandro the best for his future.”
The 23-year-old Colombian rider only defended the colors of the currency in two competitions. He was 49th on the UAE Tour and retired at Strade Bianche.
📰 Official Statement
Bahrain Victorious Part Ways with Alejandro Osorio
Bahrain Victorious have terminated their agreement with Alejandro Osorio following multiple contract breaches.
The team wishes Alejandro the best for his future.
— Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) April 6, 2022
