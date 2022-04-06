Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Alejandro Osorio is no longer with the Bahrain team

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Alexander Osorio

Alexander Osorio.

Photo:

Alejandro Osorio Press

The organization issued a statement on Wednesday.

The Bahrain cycling team announced this Wednesday that the Colombian runner Alejandro Osorio will no longer belong to the squad.

Osorio came this year to the squad that also includes his compatriot Santiago Buitrago, but it will not continue depending on the team.

“Bahrain Victorious has terminated its agreement with Alejandro Osorio following multiple breaches of contract. The team wishes Alejandro the best for his future.”

The 23-year-old Colombian rider only defended the colors of the currency in two competitions. He was 49th on the UAE Tour and retired at Strade Bianche.

