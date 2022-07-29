Alejandro Nieto, model, former contestant on VIP Big Brother and participant of The island of temptationshas become the winner of this Thursday morning Survivors 2022. yese has imposed on the contestant of reality Marta Peñate, Nacho Palau, former partner of Miguel Bosé, and Ignacio de Borbón, a distant relative of the Royal Family, in the final of the space, which continues to be Telecinco’s star program in terms of audiences.

Nieto has won a check for 200,000 euros, apart from his weekly cache for participating in the space. The model entered the contest with his girlfriend, Tania Medina. Both had starred in several controversies months ago in The island of temptations, a space also broadcast by Mediaset, in which this 32-year-old from Cádiz was accused of sexist attitudes. Although some of these situations have been reproduced in Survivors 2022the skills for fishing and other aspects related to survival that Nieto has shown over 98 days on the islands of Honduras from where the program is broadcast have made the model a favorite among viewers.

the end of the reality show of survival, presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Lara Álvarez, reached a 27.4% audience share and 2.2 million viewers, which is a record figure for this edition. Although until now Survivors 2022 had experienced a drop in audiences compared to last season, the data for this final broadcast has exceeded that of the 2021 final, which had a 26% share of the screen.

