The house of the dragon, part of the popular literary saga Game of Thrones —which also had its adaptation on the small screen through 8 seasons—, is a phenomenon that is not alien to anyone. Its second season comes to an end this Sunday and, since it began its journey on television two years ago, it has left moments to remember. The ninth episode of the first season is an “instant classic”, according to different specialists. “The Green Council” (“El Consejo Verde” in Spanish), as it is titled and which was broadcast on October 17, 2022, is a race against time due to the dispute over the inheritance of the crown of two factions on the brink of war.

The king is dead. There are two sides of the Targaryen family defending the legitimacy of their heirs. A planned overthrow and a princess and her dragon ready to burn and destroy everything. The episode, filmed with a suspenseful tone Hitchcockian, narrates the tension through the characters, the camera angles and the city of Kings Landing, which becomes complicit in the secrets, alliances and plots that are brewing within its walls. Behind the cameras and in front of the fantasy, alongside director Clare Kilner, was the Mexican director of photography Alejandro Martinez who, together with a large technical team, brought to life this television event that attracted around 29 million viewers in the United States alone and who recognised his work with a nomination, in 2023, from the American Society of Cinematographers for his work on the episode.

A frame from ‘The House of the Dragon’, with cinematography by Alejandro Martínez. HBO Max

Martinez, 50, who was born in Mexico City, entered the world of Westeros, where the fiction created by writer George RR Martin takes place, as just another fan. He admits that he jumped on board the ship of millions of people who followed him. Game of Thrones In 2011, due to a series of work coincidences, he became one of the directors of photography of The house of the dragonone of the most acclaimed series of today and that is based on the novel Fire and Bloodalso by Martin. The Mexican cinematographer has put his stamp on five of the 18 chapters that have been produced over two seasons.

“As a fan and filmmaker I watched the series [Juego de tronos]and I asked myself, how did they do this? With what resources? How can it be that one chapter has eight different worlds? How long did it take to do this? It was a great satisfaction for me to be able to work on something that I like and of which I am a fan. Here we are, two seasons later,” he says via video call.

Martínez is aware that they are working with original material that is “very powerful” and that people really like. And despite what one might think with the scripts, in which there is a lot of intervention by George RR Martin and the people in charge of the adaptation, he says that there is a lot of creative freedom in the process of giving meaning to the story in order to bring it to the visual aspect.

He gives as an example the scene in Chapter 9, when the dragon Meleys bursts out of the apartment during the coronation of the new king. Martínez says that in both the book and the script it was a very short passage, until the audiovisual department took it over. After conversations with the producers, writers and directors this moment began to grow.

Alejandro Martínez is the grandson of Raúl Martínez Solares, one of the most important cinematographers of the golden age of Mexican cinema. COURTESY

“Of course we decided where the camera goes, we decided what shots could be taken, but we also contributed a bit to the meat of the story. It’s very nice to be able to say that scene or that shot came to me. When Meleys approaches Queen Alicent [interpretada por Olivia Cooke] Now Aegon [encarnado por Tom Glynn-Carney] during the ceremony and he roars at them, seeing it on the screen and the fans who love the book also liking that moment, well, the truth is one of the greatest satisfactions of doing this,” he says.

Martínez began with still photography at the Escuela Activa de Fotografía and later studied communications at the Tec de Monterrey and specialized in cinematography at the University of California, Los Angeles. However, the germ of photography was already in his blood. It could even be said that the cinematographer belongs to a kind of royalty, one that belongs to the Olympus of photographers who have marked Mexican cinema and have managed to transcend borders in its golden age.

Martínez is the grandson of cinematographer Raúl Martínez Solares, an essential protagonist of the golden Mexican cinema and with a cinematographic legacy of more than 250 films, which includes the participation of Pedro Infante and Silvia Pinal in For them even if they pay poorlyHe is also the nephew of director Gilberto Martínez Solares, who had photography studios in Hollywood and Paris, who was also another reference of the time and who achieved more tangible success by working with comedian Germán Tin Tan Valdes.

Alejandro Martínez never got to know his grandfather, but the cinematic legacy was part of his life. Growing up, he remembers spending his days on different sets as a production assistant for his father, who was dedicated to making commercials. “I always say that it is like the shoemaker who takes his children to the workshop and they learn the trade. That is how it was a bit for us. Of course, the pleasure comes later and comes from experiencing it and making it part of your life. I really like photography and I always have, regardless of my family,” he says.

In 2023, Martinez earned a nomination from the American Society of Cinematographers for her work on ‘The House of the Dragon.’ HBO Max

He says that having a legacy and a surname behind him did open the doors, but it didn’t make his professional growth process any easier. He had to work his way up, from the electrical department, through second cameras until he got his start. He went from making short films to music videos, like the one in the song Is for youby Colombian singer Juanes, to his first interventions as director of photography in horror films such as Kilometer 31 (2006).

After making the leap to Spain with director Gabe Ibáñez, with whom he filmed Iron (2009) and later Automaton (2014), starring Antonio Banderas —which earned him a Goya nomination for best photography—, saw a good time to make the leap to television. It was there, after starting to work on pilots for series such as the adaptation of the popular horror franchise scream (2015) or the American version of The queen of the south (2016), who met director Clare Kilner, who offered him to work with her on The house of the dragon after having previously collaborated together on other television products such as The Alienist (2020) and The Mosquito Coast (2021).

This new alliance opened the doors for Martínez to be part of another popular saga that has its origins in the world of video games, such as Fallouta dystopian series that takes us to a world devastated by a nuclear war and with its surviving factions in conflict. Released last April on Prime Video, this production has received 16 nominations at the Emmy Awards, including the category for best drama series.

Martinez never was gamer (a video game enthusiast), so I initially had no idea of ​​the magnitude or amount of fans that this saga has. He admits that it was a challenge, since, on the one hand, it was necessary to reach the big fans of the game, “who expect certain images, icons and aesthetics”, but also people who like cinema, who like television.

Emma D’Arcy in a scene from ‘The House of the Dragon’. HBO Max

“I began to analyze how the entire visual context of Fallout and this thing of respecting that very particular aesthetic, of the United States of the fifties, the nuclear rhythm. It has a very established aesthetic and, obviously, we were not going to go against that, but rather enhance it, and I think we achieved that,” he explains.

The Mexican cinematographer knows what it’s like to deal with the “pressure” of an expectant fan base that is loyal to the source material, although, at the end of the day, he says that it is not possible to film with “specific needs” in mind, but rather to “honor the story.”

“In the end, it’s about doing the best job possible. If you have that respect for history, iconography, aesthetics, and you focus on writing a good story, in an ideal world you satisfy everyone’s needs. It’s not that you do this type of project to satisfy people, but rather you do it as well as possible, hoping that that will be enough,” Martínez explains.

At the moment he has projects to be released soon in different genres, but without leaving aside that inner teenager who fell in love with fantasy and being able to control the image with a camera. Whether it is again with a dragon in the kingdom of Westeros or a mutant being that roams the wasteland of a United States devastated by nuclear war, but only if it is to control them and portray them in a photographic frame.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country