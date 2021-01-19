Independent has the call on hold. The one targeted to succeed Lucas Pusineri is Hernán Crespo, who on Saturday will play the final of the South American Cup with his Defense and Justice against Lanús and then will sit down to listen to the leadership of the Red. Meanwhile, the one who spoke and left the door ajar was Alexander Kohan, physical trainer of Hawk that left a positive past in Avellaneda.

“For now it’s just a run run journalistic, we are involved in taking the step on Saturday in the final with Defense and Justice, focused on the present, “he first clarified in the program How you doing.

But then he hinted that Crespo would see the jump to a great one with good eyes: “It is normal that Hernán Crespo wants to evolve. He is doing well in Defense, with a fantastic present, very happy and grateful for this cycle, but anyone who is in football he wants to continue evolving “.

Alejandro Kohan with Ariel Holan, in Independiente. Photo Archive

From the Red They already started last week contact with the representation of Valdanito, who does not want distractions for the duration of the cup adventure of his current team that can make history. However, from their environment they did not rule out anything and that is why the Devil he is waiting to activate everything next week.

Meanwhile, Kohan expressed himself about the good impression he left on the Avellaneda club when he achieved the title of the South American 2017 together with Ariel Holan: “I like to maintain good human ties and it gratifies me to have opportunities in the clubs for which I already I went through. In Independiente I was twice and the human balance was positive, that’s why the link remained, beyond the sports results “.

Of course, he must have also referred to his fight with Holan. “With Ariel we had differences, but we could see him grow since he started. We did not speak again, but it was 27 years of human relationship. We started in hockey and then in the sixth of Argentinos Juniors,” said this long-time physical trainer whom they want to recover in Independiente, but who must first focus, together with Crespo, on trying to give Defense and Justice a star.