In 2023, the public is already accustomed to the lights that announce the many musicals located on Madrid’s Gran Vía, in front of which the Vigo actor Alejandro Jato poses on the morning of this past Tuesday. But in 1975 the big Broadway and West End productions did not reach Spain. And it was even less unlikely that he would. Jesus Christ Superstar, a rock opera that told the passion of Christ in a way that was too modern for a country still ruled by a dictator. In some ways the city hasn’t changed that much. Members and followers of the far-right terrorist group Guerrillas of Christ the King besieged the ticket offices of the Alcalá Palace theater (today Nuevo Alcalá) night after night to intimidate spectators who came to buy tickets for the show written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice . None of that stopped singer Camilo Sesto. The Alicante artist managed to put together the ambitious montage that he had seen in London years before. He achieved it two weeks before Franco’s death.

It is about that specific feat Camilo Superstar, the new original Atresplayer series produced by Buendía Estudios that arrives this Sunday in the platform’s catalog. The four-episode fiction is therefore not a biography of the musician who died in 2019, clarifies Jato, who plays him on screen. “To relieve the pressure, I focused on investigating who Camilo was, away from the cliché we have of him, that of his last phase. I wanted to know who that twenty-year-old was, what was happening to him then, which is something that is not so close to the public’s memory,” says the actor in the center of Madrid. The resulting Camilo is the one born with the surname Blanes Cortés. He is also the one who risks his assets and his career to bring to Spain, under his production and investment, what was the greatest musical show up to that date. To do this, he surrounded himself with other idealists like him and distanced himself from those who did not believe in his artistic vision. The main cast of the series is completed by Adrián Lastra as Teddy Bautista, Natalia Reyes as Ángela Carrasco and Elena Rivera as Paloma San Basilio, who was the great musical star of the moment to whom Sesto had to deny the role of María Magdalena.

Alejandro Jato recreating the moment when Camilo Sesto brings the musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to the stage. @MarioMartin

Alejandro Jato playing Camilo Sesto in a scene from the first episode of ‘Camilo Superstar’. @MarioMartin

Just before, in the audition process, Jato did not feel pressured to play a legend of Spanish music. “I didn’t see myself in character at first, so I was very calm thinking that they weren’t going to call me for a second test,” says the Galician. From the person he has discovered behind the character, he is left with the courage and intuition of someone who was very clear about it. He knew how to listen to his surroundings, but only just. He had a lot of intuition,” he says.

“What the series tells has often made me think about how important culture is for a country. Especially for one that has been repressed for 40 years. How it is shaped by the theater he sees, the cinema he sees and the music he listens to…”, comments the actor. When he was a preteen, Jato went to a Tamzin Townsend production in his city and knew that he wanted to dedicate himself to being on stage. The next day, his mother, a theater enthusiast, enrolled him in a small classical theater company in her neighborhood. He was the youngest among students who were over fifty and to whom he responded in productions such as Othello of Shakespeare. At 26 years old, this former student of Juan Carlos Corazza’s school has already worked with the biggest names on the Spanish scene: from Miguel del Arco, who continues to be his advisor, to Àlex Rigola and Marta Pazos.

As happened to the actor, the research carried out by the series’ script team produced an unexpected result regarding the artist they had in their imagination, explains Tatiana Rodríguez, in charge of the writing process. “Camilo Sesto was an incredible artist, the only one who was a performer, composer and producer at that time. That’s why we weren’t so worried about falling into parody, since at that time he was at his peak, as we were about finding the story behind the events, his real motivations. We were looking for a story interesting enough so that, even if Camilo Sesto wasn’t its protagonist, it would work just the same,” says the screenwriter this Thursday by phone.

To document the arrival of Jesus Christ Superstar to Spain, they resorted to the information published by the author Marta García Sarabia in her thesis on the Spanish adaptation of the famous musical. And in the audiovisual archive of those seventies they found many moments from what was his first tour of Latin America, which they complemented with the enormous number of articles about him that were published then in the written press. Sesto, a professional in promotion, was very tense and measured in his interviews and public interventions, so those responsible for the series investigated the most intimate aspect of the music through the mother of his son, Lourdes Ornelas. . With her testimony and that of other close people, they reconstructed the young man who was “passionate, nonconformist, brave, who took everything to the ultimate consequences; the artist who did not want to be a product,” says Rodríguez.

Precisely at that point the Atresplayer series involuntarily connects with Boseanother of the many fictions that have recently portrayed Spain through its pop idols. Camilo Superstar shows the special relationship, between friendship and love, that a mature Lucía Bosé (in this case played by the model Eugenia Silva) lived with a twenty-year-old Camilo Sesto. “For him, she was a very important pillar in a moment of intimate discovery,” says the screenwriter. The series shows the Italian actress as a reference for the musician, who at that time is in search of an unprecedented artistic personality in a Spain isolated by Francoism. In the chapters of Bose, written by Boris Izaguirre, Ángeles González-Sinde and Isabel Vázquez in parallel to those of Rodríguez, the viewer sees a woman who renounces the intellectual stimulation she enjoyed in Italy to live with the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín in a gray Spain. But the influence that she exerts on her son makes him look in the mirror of the great international artists and, like Camilo Sesto, try to escape from the prefabricated product that the music industry hopes to make of him. In fact, it was Camilo Sesto who produced Miguel Bosé’s first album.

