The situation with Club Deportivo Guadalajara is completely difficult after they have not managed to win in the last 5 league games so far in the tournament and only have 3 points out of 15 possible.
Faced with this situation, things are hot in Verde Valle, given that they have not made a decision with the coaching staff led by Ricardo Cadena, as well as whether there should be a restructuring. It is no secret that this could be one of the worst starts for Deportivo Guadalajara in its entire history, a situation that has had owner Amaury Vergara thinking.
One of the situations for which he would also have Amaury Vergara thinking about a restructuring is because the owner of Santos and Atlas Alejandro Irarragorri would have recommended Jorge Vergara’s son to cut heads in the case of Ricardo Peláez and not touch his heart, this according to David Medrano in the program Duro de Marcar on Jalisco TV.
“Alejandro gave him some advice in the first final, do you remember that he was here (Guadalajara) ´Amaury stop touching your heart to make decisions, I just ran Pedro (Portilla) great guy, honest, I have no doubt that he key 20 cents. He cannot (with atlas) and leather is stronger than meat, I have to remove it, I already made the decision and I have to remove it ”
