Alejandro Gomez, a cyclist from Almoradí who plays for the Valencian Netllar Telecom Alé, won this Sunday in the Ciudad de Murcia cycling trophy, which debuted its status as a national tournament in its 25th edition. Gómiz was the fastest in the U23 Elite category, with a time of 1:08:36. He beat his teammate Nahuel Omar D’Aquila, an Argentine who had to settle for second place, in the final sprint. The ‘Top 5’ was completed by Francisco Rus (Aluminios Cortizo), from Muleño José María García Soriano (Valverde Terra Fecundis) and Jordi Garcés (Pemoy Plaza 3 Kross).

In the women’s event, the champion of the Elite criterium was the pachequera Irene Mendez, which defends the colors of the Cantabrian River Miera. The runner-up of Spain on the road in 2019 was the strongest in a circuit with start and finish on Avenida Miguel Indurain in the capital. They were followed by Amparo Chapa, from Villajoyosa, and the Murcian from Aljucer Lorena Gil.

For his part, in the junior test, with 72 registered, the victory was taken by the Valencian Miguel Solera. He was escorted on the podium by Jesús Montoya and Raúl Caballero, two youngsters from Valverde Terra Fecundis. In the junior women’s event, the first classified was Cristina Succi, from Altea. Lucía Martín finished second and third place went to Lidia Llacer. In Master 30 Pedro José López won. In Master 40 the winner was Rubén Hurtado. In Master 50, Michael Roy Bravenboer. And in Master 60, Jozsef Juhasz. Thus, after a year without competition due to the pandemic, the cycling criterium of the city of Murcia was able to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style. The organization was a success.