As newspaper chooses the 11 of LeyendAS. For this election it has the participation of an illustrious jury which will feature their all-time favorite line-up and on which AS will build its Legend Eleven. Goalkeepers, forwards, midfielders … all the playing positions occupied by the greatest and on which AS users will be able to debate on Twitter over the next few days with him hashtag # 11LeyendAS.

The AS jury to choose the best 11 is made up of illustrious journalists and great football connoisseurs who have wanted to share their preferences with AS readers. Alejandro Gómez, director of As México and member of the jury that chooses 11 LeyendAS, today offers the members of your perfect team that can be followed in the printed and digital versions of AS and on its different platforms and social networks.

This is the Legends 11 by Alejandro Gómez



After the participation of Álfredo Relaño, Honorary President of AS, Álvaro Benito, Santiago Segurola, Dani Garrido, Enrique Ortego, Axel Torres and José Sámano, Kiko Narváez, Luis Nieto, Manu Carreño and Vicente Jiménez, it’s the turn of Alejandro Gómez (As México), who selects the following players for his favorite lineup: Gianluigi Buffon, Roberto Carlos, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Lothar Matthaus, Andrés Iniesta, Leo Messi, Diego Armando Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff and Pelé.

In addition to those already mentioned, Cristian Arcos (AS Chile) and Sarah Castro (AS Colombia) make up the jury with which AS will build its Once Legend.

Once the players mentioned by the jury are known, Diario AS will publish its Eleven of Legend with the most repeated names in each position on the field. Through a survey published in Twitter and with the hashtag # 11LeyendAS, users will make up their own ideal team and thus we will obtain the eleven most voted by our readers.