“Sometimes I like to see President Petro as a tragic figure,” writes former Education Minister Alejandro Gaviria, an economist and liberal politician, who for seven months was part of the president’s cabinet for seven months, until he asked him to leave, in his new book. resignation. In a week, on August 7, Petro celebrates his first year in government, and Gaviria publishes almost two weeks before his political analysis of what happened: The Controlled Explosion: The crossroads of the leader who promised change (Debate).

More than a gossip book (of which there are few), it is an analysis that understands politics as a theater: Petro is both the director who is in charge of the staging, and the main character who cannot control the development of the play. . That is the main tragedy of him. The head of state is “caught up in his deep sense of justice, in his personal history, in his romantic leanings.” He wants the best for the poorest, the discriminated against, the victims, Gaviria does not doubt it. He doubts his ability to achieve it: “He knows that change needs flexibility, but he wants to remain faithful to ideas that seem to lead him to dogmatism and inaction.” If one promises to change, “he may also be willing to change,” he asks. These are the three main ideas of the book that, in the anniversary month of the Government of change, is a political editorial novelty in bookstores.

1. Colombia moves from anti-establishment to defense of the establishment

The controlled explosion It is an expression that Gaviria coined and with which he proved to be a better analyst than politician: weeks after he obtained few votes to be the candidate of the divided political center, he told the Financial Times that the overwhelming social protests of 2021 showed a volcano about to explode. He affirmed that a victory for Petro could guarantee the country a “controlled explosion” of that social volcano. Indeed, after the victory of the leftist candidate, the mobilizations against the Presidency, the Police, the tax reforms and almost the entire State have not returned.

The idea of ​​the volcano, Gaviria explains in his new book, comes from the 19th century French thinker Alexis de Tocqueville, who spoke of a similar volcano just before the French Revolution. For Gaviria, Petro’s victory allowed the Bastille not to burn. “Gustavo Petro managed to give the revolt a meaning, build a story, not that of a social scientist, but that of an eloquent politician, rhetorically skilled,” writes the former minister, who admires the president’s enormous ability to touch the Colombian emotions. The discourse against neoliberalism and corruption, which Petro sees as motors of violence and lack of rights, “managed to articulate the frustrations and illusions of public opinion.”

But public opinion is capricious, says Gaviria a year later. He says that he warned the president in his last conversation, in February, when Petro had already asked him to resign. “Opinion is changing,” he recalls telling her. “Anti-establishment sentiment has subsided. Many continue to demand change, but others begin to demand stability.

That, says Gaviria, is the paradox that Petro lives today: “His own election attenuated the revolutionary impetus that elected him.” The volcano went from being about to explode to being dormant, and Petro knows it. “That transition has been difficult for the president,” Gaviria writes. Governing is not as exciting as campaigning. “The autumn of the patriarch is inevitable,” he says.

2. The health reform did not fully convince Petro

If Gaviria’s book were a story, its climax would be in the fourth chapter, in which he recounts the event that broke the “national unity” of the Government: the health reform. The cabinet, made up of politicians from various parties and left-wing activists, began to divide at its first meeting in 2023: the then Interior Minister, Alfonso Prada, announced that health reform had been prioritized on the legislative agenda. Gaviria asked to intervene. He said that the proposal should first be discussed internally and that he was not going to silence his opinions — he had been clashing with Petro on the subject since the presidential campaign. “I learned a long time ago that the worst form of betrayal is betrayal of oneself,” Gaviria told his colleagues. He heralded, somehow, the storm.

In the following meetings, Gaviria says, it became clear that the cabinet was divided on the reform, but also that the president was not taking a position. “He did not make it clear whether he supported the reform or not,” he writes. “Sometimes he seemed to do it, but other times, dominated by a kind of pragmatism, he publicly doubted his viability,” he adds. At one point, the president himself said that some health care companies (EPS) should continue to operate, contrary to what he said in the campaign. “Us chichipatamos”, said the president, admitting that he was ready to be flexible, to change his mind. Petro “wanted to find, it was evident, a balance between the reformer and the agitator”, writes Gaviria.

But at the same time, the president did not like the letters that Gaviria, along with two other ministers and the director of National Planning, sent internally against the reform. “You are neoliberals, you are to the right of the EPS,” their boss told them angrily. The agitator beat the reformer. Eventually, they agreed that some concerns would be incorporated into the reform that the then Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, was reluctant to modify.

“The Minister of Health threatened to resign several times,” says Gaviria when describing what was happening in the Palacio de Nariño hours before presenting the reform. She “insisted that she had already incorporated all the changes,” and Gaviria replied “that she no longer lie to the country.” When the press leaked one of the internal letters of discord, Gaviria lost control. Or “confidence was lost”, as the then chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, told the former minister. The reform that did not fully convince the president is still alive today in the Legislature.

3. The year of the ‘regressive utopias’

When it comes to results, Gaviria doesn’t dwell on Petro’s achievements —neither the tax reform nor the deforestation rate. To encompass the policies of the first year, he dwells on a concept that helps him talk about the proposals with a high potential for failure: the regressive utopias. This is a concept he heard from former Spanish socialist president Felipe González, who points out dream proposals that, in the myopia of making them extremely simple, have worse results. The health reform, Gaviria considers, would be a regressive utopia, but not the only one.

Petro speaks eloquently about the failure of the war on drugs, for example, “but drug policy has been timid, almost irrelevant during the first year of the government,” says Gaviria. Another example is the proposal to save the environment by stopping exploration for oil or coal and replacing those gross domestic product revenues with more tourism: it does not take into account that this does not solve the climate crisis because “the proposed transition would indirectly increase demand of hydrocarbons”. No plane full of tourists, for now, can take off without gasoline.

In educational policy, which Gaviria was in charge of, the former minister recognizes the symbolic value of promising new universities in the most neglected areas of the country. But he adds that without a budget and teachers, they may end up more like “a monument than an institution of higher learning.”

Petro’s first year, in this book, is one of unfulfilled utopias. He describes an inefficient government that does not look carefully at what is possible and that promises the infinite. Gaviria recalls, as an example, that it was impossible to include all the proposals that brought thousands of citizens to the regional dialogues to write the National Development Plan. He admits suffering in councils of ministers with what seem to him endless conversations without concrete solutions, as well as in public events in which he listened to proposals that were not possible. Quoting the poet José Asunción Silva in his work Desktopthe former minister writes that he would like to repeat to the president a key from that old book: “You have to start by devising and carrying out small, practical, easy things, to achieve, after many years, the enormities of those you dream of.”

