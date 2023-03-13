The coach of the Argentine team Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, received bad news for the next FIFA date at the end of March, where he will play two friendlies against Panama and Curaçao, both in the Argentine Republic.
The thing is Alexander Garnachoyoung striker for Manchester United in England and called to be one of the great promises for the future of the combined “Albiceleste”, suffered a severe injury in his last meeting with the “Red Devils” and now he is in doubt to be able to be part of the Argentine roster, after appearing on the list presented by the DT born in Pujato.
The striker, who is also wanted by Spain because he was born in Madrid, entered the goalless draw against Southampton, on date 27 of the Premier League, but lasted on the field for only a handful of minutes, since visiting defender Walker- Peters hooked the striker’s right ankle, who had to be replaced immediately and was later observed leaving Old Trafford on crutches and wearing a special boot.
“It was a bad tackle. I think he sprained his ankle. I didn’t want to risk it, I wanted all the players 100 percent. I don’t think it’s that serious.”said the Dutch coach Erik ten Hag after the game against Southampton.
However, and beyond the fact that some jokes have been made on social networks with possible replacements for Garnacho, such as Luca Langoni or Lucas Beltrán, The reality is that Scaloni will wait for him until the last moment, so he still does not have in mind who can enter for him, if he can’t be from the game.
