Manchester United is beginning to be what it was before under Sir Alex Ferguson’s hand but with Erik ten Hag in command. So far this season, the team has been the protagonist in all the tournaments in which it has participated since it reached the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals, is in the FA Cup final (where it will play with its classic rival), won the Carabao Cup title by defeating Newcastle and is in qualifying for the next Champions League in the Premier League.
More Premier League news
To all this we must add that his team is establishing itself as one of the best in England and secured one of the best promises in world football for the next few years and this is because Alejandro Garnacho finished renewing his contract with the Old Trafford entity and did so until the end of the 2027/28 season. This new agreement for the player born in Spain but who will represent Argentina comes with a very significant salary increase taking into account his situation on the squad.
Garnacho had an unstable start to the season since, despite having completed the pre-season with the first team, he could not start this campaign adding minutes and had to begin to earn the confidence of the Dutch coach who, as the games went by, put him in the substitute bench but also giving it an important role. So much so that the winger improved his level and was summoned by Lionel Scaloni, the world champion coach in Qatar 2022, to be part of the Argentine National Team but an injury to one of his ankles prevented him from representing Albiceleste for the first time.
Without a doubt, Garnacho will have the opportunity to become one of the best, and most unbalanced, players in the world if he continues working under the command of Erik ten Hag as he has been doing in this second part of the 2022/23 season.
In the Old Trafford offices they are already rubbing their hands thinking about the future of the winger who is barely 18 years old.
#Alejandro #Garnacho #renewed #Manchester #United
Leave a Reply