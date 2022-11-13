A star has been born. The Spanish-Argentine attacker Garnacho, just 18 years old, has scored his first Premier goal since his debut and has also been decisive for Manchester United to beat Fulham and add three vital points that place him close to the Champions League positions , a competition to which the red devils need to return.
With this victory, Manchester United is only three points away from fourth place, the team’s minimum objective this season, but with one less game, so if they win it, they would be tied on points with Tottenham. The victim of the red devils and specifically Garnacho, Fulham, is defeated in their own field, and stops short of their attempts to enter European positions, since if they had won today they would have been in sixth place.
Garnacho came out in the second part and was very participatory. The player who was left out of the list for the Qatar World Cup, despite being a potential star, seemed comfortable on the field and with the audacity to overwhelm rivals and create a lot of danger. Finally the work was rewarded and he scored a goal that drove the team crazy and has made many fans wonder why the player has not already gone with Argentina to the World Cup to add.
Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, was not even on the bench this time as he was absent at the last minute, but the Red Devils have found in the youngsters Elanga and Garnacho two attackers with great projection, and today they showed it with plays and sacrifice.
