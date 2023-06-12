The Argentine National Team is already installed in China for the friendlies where it will face Australia, a rival in the round of 16 on the way to the consecration in Qatar 2022, and Indonesia. Facing this FIFA Date, Lionel Scaloni once again called Alejandro Garnacho and the Manchester United player is expected to add his first minutes with the Albiceleste team. Let’s remember that the player born in Madrid (but with an Argentine mother) could not be on the FIFA Date in March due to an injury to one of his ankles that kept him off the pitch for more than a month.
As usual, the journalist Gastón Edul, a TyC Sports journalist who covers the world champions since the Copa América was crowned, is in charge of interviewing the players of Scaloni’s team and this time it was the 18-year-old years that he gave his first interview to a medium in the South American country
Below we are going to review the best of Erik ten Hag’s interview with the winger who had a great first season at Manchester United:
How did your relationship with Argentina begin?
She said that her mother always lived in the South American country and that for personal reasons she had to go to live in Spain where she met her father. In addition, he commented that he has a very good relationship with that side of the family and that he “supported the National Team since he was little.” Making it clear that he always supported Argentina.
“I am here (with Argentina), the coach trusts me. I want to be part of the Copa América, from the World Cup Qualifiers. I want to be there”
– Alejandro Garnacho, Argentine National Team
What were the feelings after Scaloni’s call? And why he chose Argentina?
He responded to this question with total sincerity and with a certain amount of enthusiasm in his words: “I did not doubt anything because I feel Argentine, because I am Argentine. They bet on me and I was clear about it, it is a very big team and a very good opportunity. I don’t need to play three games, if I don’t debut on this tour it doesn’t matter: I already know that I want to be with Argentina “
About his rapprochement with other players on the squad
This is an aspect that intrigued many since he is very young and enters a consolidated group such as Argentina, to which he replied: “The teammates are quite good with me, very involved in supporting me. I didn’t talk much with Messi. I went to see him on TV all my life and now having it here, like it’s not real. The coach told me to play as I know how and hopefully he gives me the opportunity.”
How do you feel within the group and what are your objectives with Argentina?
I am one more here, I am part of the group and we are going to try to give them more joy than they have already been having, like with the World Cup. Make my story here, I’m just starting and we’re moving forward. I want to be happy here.
How did you experience the consecration of the Argentine National Team in Qatar 2022?
Unbelievable, it was crazy. Argentina and Leo (Messi) deserved it. The final with the penalties was with a lot of suffering. I saw it in Manchester with my mum, grandpa and brothers. Luckily it ended as we expected
For some, in Manchester, it’s Garna but for the Argentine National Team it’s “Ale” but what is certain is that Alejandro Garnacho is about to start his career with the Albiceleste and the whole football world is going to have their eyes on him. his feet.
