The former Minister of Education of the government of Mauricio Macri, Alejandro Finocchiaro, this Friday crossed the current head of the educational portfolio, Nicolás Trotta, for not guaranteeing the return of students to schools.

“Minister Nicolás Trotta. Miserable is opening schools, which he kept closed for learning, for political events“, Finocchiaro sentenced through a message that he spread through his Twitter account.

In the post, he linked a tweet from Trotta in which he showed a video of a delivery of notebooks that he headed last Wednesday at the Famaillá High School, Tucumán, with students present.

Finocchiaro spoke like this after the criticism that Trotta launched on Thursday against former president Macri, whom he accused of interrupting the delivery of computers to students.

“I would tell former President Macri that before giving an opinion on the educational system, he should have the minimum dignity of telling adolescents throughout the country why he said there were too many computers and interrupted (the educational digital inclusion plan, launched during the Presidency of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner) Connect Equality “, had said Trotta

He did so after Macri’s public letter to demand that “the schools be opened.”

Now, Finocchiaro insisted with his criticism and rejected Trotta’s proposal: “If you had not interrupted the delivery program, those computers would have reached public schools without proselytizing in March 2020.”

And he also criticized him because, he remarked, he “He chose to give them to his mayors.”

On Thursday, Trotta said that in “Argentina we lack 4 million computers because there was a government, his government (for Macri’s), which made the decision to stop distributing computersthat the positive impact that this process would have had would have allowed us to improve educational continuity “.

The Minister of Education assured that the delivery of 500,000 computers to students across the country announced on Wednesday also “adds Argentine work” and “reverses the measures of the previous government.”

