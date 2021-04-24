This Saturday, April 24, the singer Alejandro Fernández turns 50 years of life. The popular ‘Potrillo’ is going through a good time in his career, as he has remained on the charts of popularity in Latin American music, thanks to songs like “I need to forget her”, “Skin of a girl”, “That you are very happy”, “Yes you don’t come back ”and“ I dedicated myself to losing you ”.

Despite his success, the Aztec star is not without criticism. During the last days, Alejandro Fernandez He was the target of negative comments on social networks due to the song “Amor tumbado”, a collaboration he made with emerging singer Natanael Cano, known for fusing regional Mexican music with rap, trap and hip-hop.

However, the video clip of the song achieved more than five million views within days of being released on YouTube, which confirms that it would have been well received by many of its followers.

Alejandro Fernández reveals that he has an affair

In an interview for the space El gordo y la flaca, Alejandro Fernandez He revealed that he currently has a partner, and although he did not want to go into details, he assured that he is very excited.

Alejandro Fernández made an update on his health through his social networks and made his fans happy by announcing that he is free of coronavirus. Photo: Alejandro Fernández / Instagram

“I am very well, yes, (…) well, that’s what I’m doing, yes. Yes, I have a partner ”, said the singer when asked if there was a special person in his life at this moment in which he said he was happier than ever.

Alejandro Fernández debuts as a grandfather

In the same television space, Alejandro Fernández expressed his happiness for the birth of his first granddaughter, Cayetana, who, he said, does nothing but “eat and sleep.

5.2.2021 | Post by Alejandro Fernández ‘El potrillo’ reacting to the news of his daughter Camila’s pregnancy. Photo: Alejandro Fernández / Instagram

In addition, the interpreter assured that he hopes to see his little girl walk soon and joked that his task as a grandfather is to “rude Cayetana.”

The musician explained that he cannot see his granddaughter as much as he would like, but said that her birth has been one of the most significant moments of his entire life.

Alejandro Fernández, latest news:

