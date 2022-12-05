Mexico.- 25 years have recently been celebrated since América Guinart and Alejandro Fernández became parents of their twin girls Camilla and Americawhich is why they did not leave such an important date unnoticed, throwing the house out the window with a fancy celebration.

It was last November 30 when El Potrillo celebrated his two daughters in a great event surrounded by their family and friends, in addition, a very important presentation from their father who is an icon of the world of Latin music.

The 51-year-old interpreter proudly sang to his daughters the emblematic ‘morning‘, quite a special moment that was evidenced on video after his guests recorded it and published it on the Internet.

The party took place outdoors, apparently in the garden of a house, where Doña Cuquita could not miss. In said event they enjoyed all the luxuries; gourmet dishes for dinner, desserts, drinks, sandwiches and more food, as well as an incredible decoration in which everyone began to photograph themselves for the memory.

The celebrants looked amazing in matching silver dresses that they were perfect in combination with the theme of the party, everything was evidenced in the content that the young people published in their respective social networks.

In photographs and videos circulating on the Internet, it can be seen that Alejandro Fernández showed off with his twins’ birthday celebration and he also shared some images that earned him a lot of compliments, being one with his granddaughter Cayetana, the favorite of his fans.