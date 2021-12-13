Mexican music is in mourning. The legendary Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12 at the age of 81, which caused a stir in the entire artistic environment. Faced with this unfortunate loss, your son Alejandro Fernandez He gave her the last goodbye with a few moving words.

Through his social networks, the ‘Foal’ dedicated a heartfelt farewell message where he thanks him for all his teachings and unconditional love.

“The lights never shone brighter in the sky. Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better parent, friend, and teacher. Thanks for showing me the way. And although we miss you daily, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people. I love you dad’. P.S. Teach them how to put together a good palenque up there to celebrate your arrival. Have a good trip, my dear old man ”, the interpreter wrote on his official Instagram account.

Alejandro Fernández burst into tears when singing of ‘El Chente’

El ‘Potrillo’, son Vicente Fernández could not help crying while performing a concert at the CDMX National Auditorium on the same day that his father passed away.

The emotional moment began when the artist performed the song “Acá entre nos” (one of the greatest hits of ‘Charro de Huentitán’).

Vicente Fernández Jr. says goodbye to his father

With a heartfelt message on his social networks, the singer Vicente Fernández Jr. said his last goodbye to his father. In addition, he shared with his followers a photo of the memory in which he appears next to his father.

“Thanks for everything! I love you, father, “wrote the Mexican interpreter to say goodbye to ‘Charro de Huentitán’ on Instagram.

Who was the wife of ‘Charro de Huentitán’?

It goes back to a childhood love story. The endearing Mexican singer Vicente Fernández met María del Refugio Abarca when he was a child. After some time of already having dabbled in music and trying his luck in Mexico City, he returned to his hometown, Guadalajara.