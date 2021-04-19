The mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez He expressed his sadness on social networks for the death of his pet named Coco. Days after testing positive for COVID-19, the singer reported the unfortunate news on Instagram.

The interpreter of “I dedicated myself to lose you” expressed some heartfelt words and gave him an emotional tribute to his dog, sharing a photo where he is seen hugging his dog.

“Life always brings unexpected moments. For more than 15 years you accompanied me and destroyed and fixed everything that was around you. Me confidant, my partner and one of my best friends ”, wrote the Aztec artist.

Also, Alejandro Fernández made reference to his contagion. “Now, in this strange moment in which I am far away and secluded, it was your turn to change planes. The ironies of life ”, he expressed.

The nicknamed ‘Foaly’ also thanked his fans for showing their affection at the difficult time he was going through. “Thank you for the good, the bad and all the others that we had to go through together. I see you on the other side. I love you, Coco ”, added the singer.

As it is remembered, the singer revealed that he will become a grandfather, at the beginning of February 2021. Through Instagram he shared a message dedicated to his daughter Camila Fernández and his son-in-law.

“Today is a very special day because one of the greatest joys that I have had to live has been made publicly known: that of being a grandfather,” the interpreter wrote.

“More than getting upset or uncomfortable, I inform you that it is one of the happiest days of my life because I have enjoyed each stage of the trip to the fullest and this new one will not be the exception,” he added.

The singer mourned the loss of his pet. Photo: capture / Instagram

