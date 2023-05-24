The Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández was interviewed by Yordi Rosado for his YouTube channel and among other things he reveals the real reason why he stopped recording pop, Well, at the beginning of his career he reaped great successes in this musical genre.

Alejandro Fernández, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, 52 years old, in recent years he has excelled nationally and internationally as a ranchero singer, but before that he also did so in pop and He stopped contemplating this genre because of this:

“Emilio Estefan, who was in his prime as a producer, gave me the opportunity to make a song with Gloria Estefan for the Olympic Games, I told him what was happening and he understood the whole concept and from there we started to launch a new generation of songs. music, from an evolution of regional Mexican music”, says Alejandro to Yordi Rosado.

From that moment on, Alejandro achieved musical successes such as ‘I don’t know how to forget’, ‘If you knew’ and ‘I was born to love you’, for which he decided not to continue recording in the pop genre: “Also, I already saw myself in the pop genre because yes i think it has a time limit and I was about to cross it, so I said: “I’m going to my chair”, my dad had already left and I said: “it’s time to sit down”.

Alejandro Fernández, who began his career as a singer and actor since he was a teenager, says he feels happy being an exponent of Mexican music, and Yordi also confesses that since his childhood he saw himself more as an actor than a singer, but life led him down the music path.

Who is Karla Laveaga, Alejandro Fernández’s girlfriend?

“El Potrillo” has Karla Laveaga as a sentimental partner and although her fans know who she is, many do not and perhaps wonder who is Karla Laveaga, the girlfriend of Alejandro Fernández.

Karla Laveaga Vuilleumier she is a model and influencer who became famous since 2011, when her romance with Fernández was made public, however they ended in 2019, but they resumed it in 2021, as they shared on their respective social networks.

Karla Laveaga Vuilleumier is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, she is 31 years old and in her profile she highlights that she loves animals. She has more than 150,000 followers on Instagram, she is also a content creator in the ‘Lifestyle’ category and is fascinated by image consulting, particularly for brides.

Karla studied Interior Design at the University of Guadalajara and at every opportunity she accompanies her famous boyfriend Alejandro Fernández in the concerts he gives in the Mexican Republic, the USA and other countries.

Karla Laveaga and Alejandro Fernandez. Instagram photo

