Mexico. Alejandro Fernández reveals how he lives his duel after the death of his father Vicente Fernández. He tells the Al Rojo Vivo program how he spends his days in the midst of his sadness over the death of his father and the success of his career.

Alejandro Fernández comments that he is going through a difficult moment in his existence, but with willpower, supported by his family and with his faith in God is that he will get ahead.

“El Potrillo” assures that he has good days, bad days and fatal days, alluding to facing the reality that his father Don Vicente Fernández is not physically by his side.

Don Vicente Fernández died on December 12, 2021. Instagram photo

“It’s a roller coaster of feelings, suddenly you think you’re fine, suddenly you feel like you’ve overcome them, suddenly you give yourself some impressive slumps where you miss them,” he says.

Alejandro Fernández, a singer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, creator of musical hits such as Mátalas and Me dedicated to lose you, says that one of his priorities and also those of his family is to ensure that his mother Cuquita feels good and is well above all else.

“The whole family is taking great care of her, we have spent a lot of time with her, we have her super spoiled, very childish, making this drink less bitter.”

Alejandro Fernández accepts that the loss of his father Vicente Fernández has been the hardest blow that life has dealt him and his family, but he also recognizes that his granddaughters have brought him peace, love and much happiness.