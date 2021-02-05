On Friday, February 5, Alejandro Fernández took to his Instagram account, where he has 2.7 million followers, to share with them an emotional message dedicated to his daughter Camila Fernandez Guinart and his son-in-law, Francisco Barba, after confirming that they will become parents.

Publishing ‘The foal’ it is accompanied by the cover of the latest edition of ¡HOLA! magazine, a medium that the couple used to announce the upcoming birth of their daughter in April.

“Today is a very special day because one of the greatest joys that I have had to live has been made publicly known: that of being a grandfather,” wrote the son of ‘The charro of Huentitán’.

Next, Alejandro Fernández, 49, clarified that the news does not impact him negatively, and that on the contrary it fills him with joy.

“More than bothering me or feeling uncomfortable, I inform you that it is one of the happiest days of my life because I have enjoyed each stage of the trip to the fullest and this new one will not be the exception,” he said.

He added: “I can’t wait to enjoy the growth of the blood in my blood day by day and I really look forward to seeing her, hugging her, kissing her and playing with her hand in hand.”

Alejandro Fernández closes his message by officially welcoming his daughter’s husband, Francisco Barba. Despite the fact that they have been married for several months, after celebrating their union on August 1, 2020.

“Congratulations, Francisco, since you will become one of the family,” wrote ‘El colt’.

5.2.2021 | Post by Alejandro Fernández ‘El potrillo’ reacting to the news of his daughter Camila’s pregnancy. Photo: Alejandro Fernández / Instagram

