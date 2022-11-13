A few weeks ago, the entertainment press in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico, vetoed the singer Alejandro Fernández“El Potrillo”, son of the deceased idol of Mexican music, Don Vicente Fernández, and before this, they did not cover the concerts he gave in the traditional October Festivities in the so-called “Perla Tapatia”. This was due, for alleged mistreatment by his work team.

Several media outlets came together and sent a letter to “El Potrillo” where they expressed their annoyance. “After an analysis table, an agreement was reached that both local media, correspondents from Mexico City and international as well as from the United States and Latin America, not to carry out our journalistic work with respect to the presentation, due to the lack of interest shown by their press office and public relations towards the journalistic guild”.

In a recent meeting with several reporters, at an event for a very prestigious jewelry brand, Alejandro Fernández spoke about the veto of the press in his native Guadalajara and also, He shared how is his relationship with the media.

“I didn’t find out, I didn’t know, they sent it to another Alejandro Fernández (the aforementioned letter), I think it was a person because if it were literally true, we wouldn’t have them here. Until two weeks ago in my house in Vallarta I They said: ‘what’s going on with this letter?’

The father of the also singer Alex Fernández, made it very clear that did not evade the press in his past participation in the Fiestas de Octubre de Guadalajara, only that he was not scheduled to give an interview before his show and that the reporters did not want a statement about his concert, but about some violent events that had occurred in the city.

Likewise, Alexander Fernandez51, pointed out that his relationship with the media has always been good, “he is just a malicious person who is supposed to be a journalist (the one who apparently caused all the fuss). I don’t know, he wanted By force I gave him a note where I was suffering a lot because we had a problem in the city, the city was bleeding, obviously I’m not going to get involved, the ones who have to fix it is the government “.