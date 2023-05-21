The Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández has made history during his last concert at the Monumental Plaza de Toros in the Mexican capital, in front of 50,000 people. The show has been a tribute to his father, the late Vicente Fernández, who gathered 35,000 people on that same stage in 1984. On that occasion the show was called ‘A Mexican in Mexico’. This Saturday, Fernández Jr. wanted to call it ‘50,000 Mexicans in Mexico’ and he succeeded because the square was bursting. There was not a soul.

Fernández set himself the challenge of following in his father’s footsteps and surpassing what El Charro de Huentitán achieved 40 years ago. “It’s going to be a watershed in my career, a before and after,” Fernández said in an interview with EL PAÍS two days before the concert. “It’s going to be an impressive Mexican night,” he assured. It has been.

For months the organizers have hung the “No Tickets” sign and scalpers have been doing business with the few remaining tickets. Up to 9,000 pesos ($500) could be paid for a general ticket in the streets around the plaza. Everyone wanted to see El Potrillo, the greatest exponent of ranchera music in his country and a worthy heir to his father. An hour before the show started, Tláloc, the Mexica god of rain, was still making fun of the chilangos and forced them to take out their umbrellas. However, at 9:45 p.m., even the sky has given a truce and the music has begun to play.

Alejandro Fernández during his concert. Edgar Negrete (DARK ROOM)

Fernández has opened the concert with Where are you going so alone?, one of the first songs of his career. Walking with a determined step and a big smile, he has appeared on the scene dressed in a black and silver charro suit with a huge mariachi hat. The square has erupted in shouting. Listening to 50,000 Mexicans scream in the world’s largest bullring is overwhelming. It is like a rumble, a roar that comes from the earth and makes anyone tremble. The stage, several meters long and wide, looked like a huge palenque ready for action, precisely the place where Fernández began his career following in the footsteps of Don Chente, as the Mexicans affectionately call Vicente Fernández. “Like my father in that concert, today I will give my skin, my soul, my heart and my life so that Mexican music can be heard up to the sky,” said the interpreter.

In 1984 the concert in the Plaza de Toros was on the verge of not being held, even Vicente Fernández himself assured the press that if he did not manage to fill it completely, he would retire from music. A threat that was never carried out. “It was a concert that cost my father a lot of work. I saw him suffer, I saw him cry, I saw how the entire caste put him to carry out this project and how he suffered it, ”his son recalled in an interview. Alejandro Fernández grew up in the shadow of Vicente Fernández. His father was his school and taught him everything he knows about how to place his voice and how to move on stage. After his loss in 2021, El Potrillo acknowledged that it has been a difficult time for the whole family. “I lost my teacher and my best friend and Mexico lost the best singer of all time”, he said emotionally. “But my father taught me by his example that there is nothing more important than all of you. Despite the sadness, the best way to celebrate the legacy of Vicente Fernández is by singing his songs at the top of your lungs”, he said to the shouts of the audience.

Growing up in the shadow of Vicente Fernández was never easy for Alejandro, but if there is something that his fans recognize in him, it is that despite that long shadow, El Potrillo has managed to give his music his own style, bringing it closer to pop and ballads. without losing that mariachi heritage that comes from the family. “My grandmother liked it, my mother loves it, I have two aunts who love it and my cousins ​​are dying for it; his music is part of my family’s soundtrack,” says Tania, 29, who has come to the concert from Toluca, in the State of Mexico, accompanied by her friends Raúl, Orlando and Saira to see her idol.

Now, Alex Fernández, the eldest son, seems to be in charge of continuing the family legacy. Both paid a special tribute to Vicente Fernández and sang Sorry. Live mariachi music accompanied them throughout the concert. “I give my son the same advice that my father gave me. I don’t want to miss by an inch. What my father did with me, I am doing with Alex”, says the singer.

Alejandro Fernández in the Plaza de Toros Mexico. Gladys Serrano

For almost three hours, Alejandro Fernández has completely filled the immense stage with his voice and his presence, entertaining the audience with some of his most popular songs such as I set out to lose you, Traveling cloud, No, Today I want you either Sing heart. The turn has also come to interpret his controversial theme kill them. “It’s a hit very big of my career. I leave this song until the end so that those who don’t want to listen to it can leave”, said the artist. There have also been moments for emotion, such as when one of his sons gave him an ultrasound in the middle of a concert. “I’m going to be a grandfather again,” he said between laughs and everyone broke into applause. Fernández has two more grandchildren and five children. After an exhaustive review of all his successes, he has given the public one last song: Like who loses a starthe first theme with which he triumphed in 1995.

In the summer, a tour of Spain entitled love and homeland. On June 17 it starts in Madrid with a concert at the WiZink Center. The following concerts will be given in Fuengirola (Málaga), Almería, Seville, Barcelona, ​​Torrelavega (Cantabria) and will close in Santa Cruz de Tenerife as a finishing touch, on July 1 (the tour is organized by Planet Events, a company owned by Grupo Prisa, publisher of EL PAÍS). “Whenever an opportunity opens up for us, a window, a door, I will be there promoting the culture of my country,” says Fernández. In autumn the tour of the United States and Canada will continue.

A few days before the concert, Alejandro Fernández said that he had a tattoo on each arm. On the right of it can be read: “You don’t have to get there first, but you have to know how to get there”, as the song of The king who was not missing to close the tribute to his father on this monumental night. On the left, another phrase. As if it were a letter of introduction: “I don’t sing to live. I live to sing.”

