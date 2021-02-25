This Thursday, in Fantino in the afternoon (America, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.) Baby Etchecopar was invited, who left all kinds of titles and revealed, for example, that last year he decided to block President Alberto Fernández on WhatsApp, with whom he maintains a strained relationship.

But if it is about confessions, Alejandro FantinoIn his sublime role as interviewer, he also made a little time for a personal catharsis when in a section of the talk he spoke of the so-called rift that ideologically divides a good part of Argentine society.

“Baby, it’s religious … It’s a concept called numinous,” Fantino described the phenomenon whereby people feel an absolute fanaticism for certain characters in the political sphere. That was the perfect foot to remember a personal episode: “It happens to me in my family, I’m not going to say with whom … I’m going to say with whom,” Ale launched.

And here it is worth going back to 2018, when Fantino was the driver of Stray animals, a cycle in which emotions were always high, making good ratings and garnering both followers and critics.

In that last group, she could be located Edelveis Almada, a woman with deep Kirchner sympathy who dedicated a harsh letter to Fantino that went viral on Facebook. The reason for the repercussion? Edelveis was none other than the cousin of the driver of America.

“I have to say that after Alejandro listened to Casero’s mediocre laughing, who celebrated his terrible jokes, his vulgarity, his vulgarity, I was compelled to say that I am ashamed to be related to Fantino,” the lady launched, indignant for a report by Alejandro to the humorist Alfredo Casero.

Alejandro Fantino, reflective when talking about his cousin Edelveis.

“He has forgotten where he was born, where he grew up, where his origins are,” Edelveis commented in another section of the text, in which he confessed to feeling “pain, disappointment and shame.”

At the time, Ale acknowledged receipt and before the wave of comments ended up dedicating a few words to his cousin.

“I am very sorry for your anger or your pain. I understand and understand it, but I do journalism. It is my profession, my job. I cannot take charge of the anger and disappointment of many people. I have spiritual peace of mind about how I am with myself. family, “Alejandro commented, trying to preserve family peace.

“I can not answer him with anger. How am I going to answer with anger to a person who bought me a toy?”, He finished pointing.

Two and a half years passed from that fierce family internment, there was a change of government and Fantino gave a turn to his professional career, taking over the afternoons of America and with a strong role in the ESPN signal, returning to the sports plane.

But his reporting with Baby Etchecopar made him return to that public episode with his cousin Edelveis, or Ede, as he calls it today.

“I had a public round trip with my cousin, whom I love very much, I love her very much, she is my family, my blood, Edelveis. She wrote me a public letter, she is someone who believes in Cristina’s ideas (Kirchner) She is a lawyer, she is always helping, she is closely linked to human rights, “Fantino began.

And he recalled: “He got angry when I made Animals Loose, he said it publicly. He wrote me a letter on Facebook, the journalists picked it up and there was a round trip.”

“I got mad, I threw a couple of bombs in my style, he threw me and I threw my cousin … Then a family mess broke out,” Alejandro acknowledged, with a regretful tone.

There he explained: “It’s my family. Yesterday I was with my mother, she noted that she had to do something from PAMI, she went to find her a … I mean, it’s my family. I was in a political fight with my cousin.”

Time passed, the waters seem to be calmer, but the journalist himself acknowledged that his cousin from time to time sends him a message commenting on something about his program. So, he made a decision.

“Do you know the only thing I said to Ede the other day?” He told Etchecopar. “I told him: ‘Ede dear, let’s get out of politics, let’s not talk, because we’re going to …'”, added the journalist, without finishing the sentence.

And he concluded: “She has a concept of ‘believing’, which I highly respect but it is almost religious. I cannot argue with someone who has an almost religious idea of ​​politics, I respect her and she is perfect but I do not reach that point. period. I’m going to end up fighting to the fart, I don’t want to lose a relative. “