Through a statement on social networks, the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinasannounced the arrest of Gualberto Ramirez Gutierrezby agents of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

“In the early morning of June 25 @FGRMexico arrested Gualberto Ramírez Gutiérrez, former head of the SEIDO Anti-Kidnapping Unit during the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from #Ayotzinapa, accused of Forced disappearance of persons, Torture and Coalition of public servants”, wrote.

The former command of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO)has been accused of allegedly torturing a criminal member involved in the Ayotzinapa case.

According to National Registry of DetentionsGualberto was seized by elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) on Sunday June 25, around 11:15 in the morning, in the municipality of Tecámac, State of Mexico.

The former official was transferred to the Reclusorio Sur penitentiary center, where he was made available to the corresponding authorities, where his legal situation will be determined in the Ayotzinapa case.

Gualberto also served as head of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Kidnapping Crimes and also has two arrest warrants and one for re-arrest.

So far, the FGR has not disclosed the charges for which he was apprehended, but the undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas, announced that it was for the crimes of forced disappearance of persons, torture and coalition of public servers.