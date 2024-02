Monday, February 19, 2024, 1:52 p.m.



| Updated 7:38 p.m.









Alejandro Echevarría Busquet died this Monday at the age of 81 in the Urduliz hospital, in Vizcaya. Member of the boards of directors of El Correo, El Diario Vasco, El Diario Montañés and honorary president of Mediaset España, his extensive professional career has been…