The president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, confirmed this Wednesday the withdrawal of the organization from the 2027 Pan American Games to the Colombian city of Barranquilla, considering that it failed to comply with the signed contract.

This is clear from a letter that Ilic sent to several leaders of the Andean country, in which he says that “Panam Sports withdraws the organization of the XX Pan American Games in 2027 from the republic of Colombia, the department of Atlántico, the city of Barranquilla and the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) and terminates as of this date (…) the Host City Contract.”

In it he argues that “failure to comply with the requirements established” in a letter from last October “automatically annuls the extension of time provided to correct non-compliance with the Host City Contract.”

They continue in the fight

Once the determination was known, the mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Charcame out in response to the information and declared that he has not lost hope of recovering the headquarters.

“I have received a direct message from President Gustavo Petro, who is communicating directly with the President of Chile (Gabriel Boric) to intercede and be able to solve this,” he said.

Minister Astrid Rodríguez and Mayor Jaime Pumarejo received the Pan-American flag. Photo: Barranquilla Mayor's Press

And he added: “The resources are there, there was an impasse in the Public Treasury, because 4 million dollars should have been transferred and it was not done. A procedure, I don't know, needless to say strange, but it did not occur when I already had the presidential order. So The money is already there today, it is complete.”

The venue was in doubt due to a letter sent by Ilic in August to the then mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, and the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), Ciro Solano, in which he asked them to fulfill the contract to organize the Games. Pan American Games in 2027 or, otherwise, they would be transferred to another country.

In this call that I just received from the Presidency of the Republic, I see all the interest of the government in wanting to help move this forward. Let's not lose hope, the president is very interested, he sent me to tell me, in moving it forward. He knows the importance of this sporting feat for Colombian sports, for tourism and commerce,” stated Char.

