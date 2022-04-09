Alejandro Castellanos Martinez and Rebecca Martinez Lopez. Facing her next wedding, on May 14, Rebecca lived an unforgettable moment with her family and friends when organizing her bachelorette party, her mother and her mother-in-law, Rossana López de Martínez and Minerva Martínez de Castellanos. It took place at the Marriot hotel in Arboleda, an exclusive area of ​​Monterrey. The menu consisted of heart of palm and artichoke salad, carbonara spaghetti, chocolate mousse and red fruit tart. 100 people made an appearance, including Minerva de Villarreal, Lulu Bon and Ana Luisa Lishter. Much applause received Alejandro when he entered with a bouquet of flowers.

Goga Perez and Alfredo Hass. They celebrated 58 years of marriage, known as the wedding of the maples. An anniversary gift was that they met with their three children, Alfredo, Óscar and Goguita Hass Pérez, as well as their grandchildren, who organized themselves and gave them a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Congratulations on your celebration.

Eleanor Quijada. The director of the Sinaloense Artistic Society SAS already has great artistic activities. In the 2022 Spring Season there will be Charles Turner, Ricardo Montaner, Benny Ibarra and the Monterrey Ballet.

Letty Angle. Friendship is very important and Lety knows it, which is why she met with her friends, Luz del Carmen Zazueta, Rebecca Saíto, Pinita Amezcua, Janina Zazueta and Amira Pena.

The Culiacan Zoo. Now it has a new area, “La Granja”, with little pigs, goats, calves, that is, all the little animals that a child can caress. Do not miss.

Thanks for your attention. See you next column.