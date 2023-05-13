The Argentine businessman Alejandro Burzaco, in a file image. ANDREW GOMBERT

A New York judge has read this Tuesday the final sentence against the star witness of the FIFA corruption scandals. Alejandro Burzaco, the Argentine businessman who accused a dozen soccer executives and managers from all over America after his extradition to the United States in 2015, will not go to prison. The federal court in New York in charge of the case considers that he has served his sentence after pleading guilty to paying bribes the same year he was captured and since then complying with the requirements to appear in court as repentant: pointing to bigger fish.

Burzaco was an exemplary repentant. In June 2015, a month after the US Justice denounced 14 FIFA authorities for a scandal of million-dollar bribes and money laundering in the world soccer government, he turned himself in in Italy after two weeks on the run. An Argentine with an Italian passport, the television businessman who wanted to project his dominance over the broadcast rights of Argentine soccer to the rest of South America was arrested in the city of Bolzano and became the second extradited to the United States of the FIFA Gate investigation. His testimony, since then, was the most anticipated.

Former CEO of the Argentine production company Torneos, which controlled all television broadcasts of Argentine soccer for decades, Burzaco admitted paying nearly $30 million in bribes through shell companies and bank accounts in Switzerland. His testimony was key to the downfall of the former president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), the Paraguayan Juan Ángel Napout, the former leader of the Brazilian Football Confederation, José María Marín, and the former Argentine executive of Fox Pan American Sports Hernan Lopez. All three are serving prison terms in the United States.

CEO of Torneos from 2006 until he turned himself in in 2015, Burzaco was the last czar of an inherited empire. The company, which was born in 1982 as Torneos y Competencias (TyC), was the great Argentine sports television producer founded by businessman Carlos Ávila. Its subsidiary, Televisión Satelital Codificada (TSC), took over the rights to broadcast national soccer after a negotiation without competition in the early nineties and had the exclusivity of broadcasting any goal on television until 2007. Burzaco took the reins in the decline : the teams asked for greater contributions, their partners from Grupo Clarín were in conflict with the government of then-president Cristina Kirchner, and in 2009 they lost the monopoly of Argentine soccer, which began to be televised in an open signal financed by the State until 2017.

But Tournaments continued to be an empire. The company maintained the production of some local soccer matches. It also controlled the content of the most important cable channels on sports television, and was the owner of the broadcast rights for the Copa Libertadores, the Sudamericana, the Copa América, the qualifiers, and was in charge of marketing abroad the image rights of the Argentine championship. Burzaco came to light a month before his arrest. In May 2015, during a match for Libertadores between Boca Juniors and River Plate that was suspended due to attacks on the visitors, he jumped onto the playing field covered with a cap along with the CONMEBOL observer. He was then accused of pressing for the match not to be suspended.

Alejandro Burzaco, on the right, together with the Boca Juniors guard and a COMEBOL observer, during a soccer match in 2015. PA

In the eight years that he remained in the United States in house arrest, Burzaco singled out a dozen businessmen and soccer executives. Among them, the name that he repeated the most was that of the former president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and vice president of FIFA; Julio Grondona, who died in 2014. “I bribed Grondona from 2005 until he died in July 2014,” Burzaco confessed. “In 2006, Grondona received $600,000 per year, but that later went up to $1 million, and then $1.2 million.”

He also accused Nicolás Leoz, president of CONMEBOL until 2013, of having received bribes; Eduardo Deluca, general secretary of the confederation; Romer Osuna, his treasurer; and Eugenio Figueredo, a former Uruguayan football manager. The only one who is still alive is Figueredo, who is 91 and is serving house arrest. Burzaco also accused Argentines Pablo Paladino and Jorge Delhon, coordinator and lawyer of the government program that brought soccer to open television, of receiving four million dollars in bribes. The second committed suicide the same day that the businessman testified before a New York court. Burzaco has been released this Friday and can return to Argentina whenever he wants.

