In a devastating blow for Barcelona, young talent Alejandro Balde will be forced to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury during the final Copa del Rey match against Athletic Club Bilbao in San Mamés.
Barcelona's official statement, published on their social networks, announced the news with the following words: “The tests carried out have shown that the first team player Alejandro Balde suffers an injury to the hamstring tendon of his right thigh. In the coming days “He will undergo surgical treatment by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club's medical services, in Turku (Finland). At the end of the intervention, a new medical report will be provided.”
Balde, who has been playing a prominent role on the team's left back, was injured during a run in the match against Athletic Club, where Barcelona was defeated. The news has had a strong impact on the club and the fans, since Balde had shown great potential and was gaining prominence in the first team.
The hamstring tendon injury will require surgery, meaning Balde will be sidelined for the rest of the season. The operation will take place in Turku, Finland, under the supervision of Dr Lasse Lempainen, and the club is expected to provide updates on Balde's recovery following the procedure. The absence of the young defender represents an additional challenge for Barcelona in their search for success this season.
