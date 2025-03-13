He recovered the ball with an electrical anticipation. He started running his athlete skills, which was actually his first vocation. He left the defense of Benfica chasing him as if it were a shadow. And nobody reached him. He raised his head, saw Raphinha, always attentive to the front of the area and passed the ball. The Brazilian striker did not miss the occasion and culminated the action with a very good goal. “You may be going through my best moment and it was my best game,” said Alejandro Balde. He is only 21 years old. Thirteen of them, of Blaugrana.

Those who know him since he arrived defines him as one of the most outstanding students in the Masia. Because the bucket consists of demolishing walls. Always one step ahead of the rest. Proof of this is that despite being from the 2003 generation, when it was Cadet, it already played matches with the youth A. His passage through the Masia was very important to learn also the values ​​of the effort that are being served so much. On some occasion, when they were childish, they had to scold him. “It was so good that he was left over and did not strive in the training,” they tell from the Masia. They even left him out of the list to play the most important game for any canterano: the children’s derby against Espanyol. He did not relax again.

The left -handed side, great friend of Lamine Yamal, is also a support for Ansu Fati and Iñaki Peña

Thanks to these values, the quarry footballer, who last year renewed until 2028 with a clause of 1,000 million euros, is today undisputed by the left wing. An exceptional ally for the strikers because, thanks to their vision, their dribbles and speed, it has distributed up to seven assists. In addition, he scored a goal in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. “The secret is that now training does not have so much physical load. They are lighter, ”says their surroundings.

But marking is not what Hansi Flick asks. The German coach wants bucket to be a dagger for the left wing. What a run, what drible. Let the rival breath. And that attends. In short, that it is his Alphonso Davies del Bayern, the nightmare of Barcelona in the 2-8 of Lisbon. That Davies campaign was the most prolific with 9 assists. All this was transferred by Flick to Balde in June when he landed in the sports city to plan the season. At that time, Balde was working to recover from an injury to the tendon of the femoral biceps of the right leg that forced him to pass through the operating room. “It is not easy to recover your best level. Not all are Pedri or Lamine Yamal, which are born with incredible talent, ”reasoned the side. Outside the pitch, bucket is especially pending friends like Ansu Fati or Iñaki Peña, who are going through their worst moment. He appreciates having competition like Gerard Martín and loves to dance with Lamine Yamal when the end scores goals. “It is a choreography rehearsed with two kids to which the shirt does not weigh at all,” they tell from the side of the side. A very healthy and familiar environment that have made a lot of bucket therapy to remind him that the most important thing is that with 21 years he is enjoying Barça. When it touches, it also becomes a leader. As when he raised his voice after the racist insults he received in Getafe. “But he does it to add not to be the protagonist,” insists his surroundings, always differentiating him from wine. Everyone agrees that, being a side, the foci are not so much about him. Yes indeed. They expect Luis de la Fuente to summon him again with the National Team.