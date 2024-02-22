Alejandro Ávila began his artistic career from his youth, He has remained current in it through his work in theater and television, mainly, and is currently participating in 'El Maleficio', alongside Fernando Colunga and Marlene Favela.

Alejandro Avila, 50 years old and originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in an interview with TVNotas, he comments that during the recordings of 'The Hex' He experienced an inexplicable moment, what he calls a paranormal experience.

Alejandro Ávila believes in energy manifestations and at Televisa San Ángel, this happened: “the power went out three times, very strange. In 30 years of my career, something like this had never happened in a forum of this television station. The technicians told me 'it's possible that it goes out once the light, but three times not, because we have a power plant.' It was very strange.”

In 'The Hex', Alejandro Avilawhere he shares a performance with Marlene Favela, Fernando Colunga and Rafael Inclán, among other actors, he plays Joel, one of the most important characters in history.

Joel is a deputy who approaches Enrique de Martino's organization to become mayor and have more power, better contacts and alternatives to get rich.

Joel, character who Alejandro Avila He plays in 'El Maleficio', achieves his goals but has to pay a high price for it: the life of his daughter.

Alejandro Ávila, in addition to being an actor, is a singer. Instagram photo

Alejandro Avila He also mentions that he feels comfortable and happy working with his fellow actors, especially with Fernando Colunga, a great friend of many years whom he respects and defines as a very disciplined person.

'The Hex' It is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the Las Estrellas channel at 9:30 p.m. and will soon come to an end: “my character is going to have a shocking outcome,” he adds.

