The debt of emerging countries is one of the assets on which managers have bet most clearly at the beginning of the year. In mid-February, however, it already faces the challenge of inflation that refuses to go down in the US – and which could delay the long-awaited rate cut – and the prospect that Donald Trump will be elected president again in November. the largest economy in the world. Alejandro Arévalo, debt manager for emerging countries at Jupiter AM, recognizes the inflationary risk that this electoral victory could bring, but is confident in the potential of emerging fixed income, for which he predicts a return this year that could reach 9%.

Why are there such good expectations with emerging debt?

In 2022 and 2023, much of the impact suffered by emerging bonds came from the volatility of the United States debt and the uncertainty about rate increases. But we are already beginning to see that such a strong correlation with US bonds is beginning to decrease. Emerging central banks have been very aggressive in combating inflation, which in many countries has stagnated or begun to decline. And consumption is also stronger. The valuations of emerging debt continue to be very interesting and the fundamentals of their economies continue to be very strong in many cases.

Compared to what happened in the past, this time emerging markets have resisted the rate hike cycle in the United States well. What has changed?

A very high default rate was expected and the big surprise is that this has not happened. Emerging companies have been able to refinance at higher rates and extend the duration of their debt. Furthermore, on this occasion both companies and sovereigns have also been able to finance themselves in their local market, which is increasingly deeper thanks to sovereign and pension funds. That has helped to be less vulnerable due to having debt in dollars.

What extra profitability can emerging debt offer compared to other fixed income assets?

To begin with, it is not fair to compare emerging debt with high yield American, is comparing pears with apples. He high yield The US has a greater concentration of issuers with a triple C rating and, therefore, a greater probability of default. In emerging debt, 60% of the corporate debt in the investing universe is investment grade and there is a lot of diversity in countries. It also happens that companies are often penalized in their rating by the country to which they belong, when they could be investment grade according to their fundamentals.

What profitability can then be expected from emerging debt this year?

It depends on the level of risk and the path that US bonds or inflation take. Our most conservative emerging debt fund, which is short duration and dollar debt, is at 7.5% and our corporate emerging debt fund, with longer durations, is close to 8%. We don't expect much bond appreciation, but in theory you could get between 3% and 9%. And, obviously, when the yield curve is inverted it makes more sense to be in short durations.

Alejandro Arévalo, emerging markets debt manager at Jupiter AM, photographed in his Madrid office Claudio Alvarez

What is the composition of the portfolios now?

At a regional level, we have begun to reduce our exposure to Asia, its investment grade companies are no longer as attractive as Latin American ones. Regarding India, for example, it is a market consensus position and valuations are no longer as attractive as they were six months ago. We have strengthened ourselves in Peru, Colombia and Chile. And by sector, we have reduced exposure to export companies in favor of a more local focus, such as banking, utilities, telecommunications or consumption. We do it because it is very important to start taking into account that a Donald Trump presidency can be inflationary, with tariffs on imports and tax cuts. His re-election could make a soft landing for the economy very difficult.

What options do you give to a Trump re-election?

If Trump wins, and we think he has a more than 50% chance of doing so, the markets could think about a rate hike or them staying high for longer.

It would be a bad scenario for emerging economies, to which is added that the expectation of a rate cut in the US is already cooling. Why invest in emerging economies then?

The big loser from a Trump victory would be investment in China. And in the face of uncertainty, we are protecting the portfolio with short-duration positions of two to four years. In any case, we must not forget that in an environment of high rates, emerging countries have had the capacity to pay. They are countries that know what it is like to endure high levels of inflation. The idea that a strong dollar hurts them is another myth that has been busted. Their central banks have known how to fight inflation and have had reserves to protect their exchange rate. The emerging debt premium is quite attractive.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope receive it

To continue reading this Cinco Días article you need a Premium subscription to EL PAÍS

_