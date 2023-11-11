It is not easy to find the Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena (56 years old) in Santiago, his hometown. The 2016 Pritzker winner is permanently traveling to different cities around the world. This year alone he has visited more than seven different countries and this week he is arriving from China. They invite him to participate in conferences, to give talks on city issues, social housing, and architecture. But, in addition, he must supervise the works that Elemental, the studio of which he is co-founder and executive director, builds around the globe. A museum in Qatar, the Bank for International Settlements building in Switzerland, the Aula 10 project at the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Mexico and the tower that will house the office of the electrical group EDP in Lisbon, are part of his portfolio. A task that the office makes compatible with its leitmotiv: bring avant-garde architecture to the construction of social housing. Elemental broke the mold of traditional architectural firms in the mid-2000s by pushing the profession towards solving social problems focused on improving the lives of the most vulnerable habitats.

In his travels around the world, he says that the housing deficit, which has become widespread on the planet in recent years – some 1.8 billion people lack adequate housing, according to the United Nations – is one of the usual topics of conversation. “There is not a single country that I have passed through in the last two months, where the housing deficit is not mentioned, as well as to break the ice, like talking about the climate,” he says from the Elemental office on the 29th floor of the Torre Santa María, a building attached to San Cristóbal Hill in Santiago de Chile that offers one of the best high-rise postcards of the Chilean capital.

It is three thirty in the afternoon and the team, which has just finished its lunch break, is chatting animatedly over the table before continuing with its work. Aravena gets up, greets and settles into a corner of the open floor plan with dark walls where her workspace is: a table with a lamp, a computer and several books stacked on the desk and on a wooden shelf. From there, she begins to organize his ideas. And he shoots: “The real problem we have is not so much the housing deficit, it is the city deficit.” And he goes deeper: “When the rule of law fails to generate an expectation for the future, which has to do with access to opportunities in cities, with correcting inequalities, you lower your arms and assume that you will never get there. And that is when that rule of law is replaced by the law of the jungle.” Behind this phenomenon, he suggests, new worlds begin to be created where the codes of civilization stop working.

Plans at ELEMENTAL, Aravena’s architecture studio. FERNANDA REQUENA

It is there, maintains the architect, where violence, resentment, rage and the feeling of individuals that they no longer have anything to lose emerge, which is a breeding ground for drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime that are beginning to take over. the peripheries, where there is no access to services, health, recreation, education, and ultimately, opportunities. “The life expectancy in some of those neighborhoods for a young man is 24 years. There’s no future. And there is a shortcut that is offered by the narco world, which is not only an economic issue, but is also a cultural discussion. If I am worthless, not even to my family, who offers me an alternative where I can be valued in some way?” asks the architect.

It is a thesis that was developed by Prizker in the Congress of Cities, an initiative of the Chilean Senate to promote debate between politicians, academics and civil society organizations to improve life in the city. Part of his thesis is that in those worlds, where people lost all expectations, the culture of belongings and consumption, embodied in TV shows like the Kardashians, begin to generate a new scale of values, where what is important It’s not what you are, but what you have. “We have to find a parallel narrative to the Kardashians of the world about what is valuable,” the architect says.

To confront this phenomenon, politics, he says, has not given the scope. “From an ideological point of view, there are some who want to undertake it through repression and others through the creation of opportunities. And each one alone is not capable of facing it. When you have a person who, at the age of 24, knows that he or she can die at any minute, repression is irrelevant, and they die from the laughter of someone who comes in with the discourse of human rights,” she says. “What’s out there is Mad Max,” she warns, alluding to the 1979 Australian film directed by George Miller that presents a dystopian reality where gangs dominate the roads.

Faced with this bleak panorama, he states, “the political challenge for our cities is, at least, not to recreate the conditions that allowed the creation of those worlds where there are too many people who have nothing to lose.” But, in his opinion, “neither the right nor the left alone will be able to respond to these new dynamics.” And from the territory, his scope of action, he says that the contribution will not be definitive either. “We can change the infrastructure, the hardware of our cities, but the software “It will continue to be oriented in one direction,” he warns. “What we are seeing at this moment is the cost of having accumulated only houses in our peripheries, not opportunities,” she adds.

Alejandro Aravena on November 6. FERNANDA REQUENA

The way out, in his opinion, is “to create an alternative cultural system of values, so that there is no single way to be valuable.” “We are not going to do anything if we cannot generate a narrative, a new collective epic. And there, the arts in general have enormous power. Cinema, television, the media, I think they have a role in making this a more desirable reality than the shortcut of someone who corners you or slams the door, because my way of proving value is associated with having. It is another narrative that has to be just as powerful and seductive, because we don’t get there with good vibes,” he says, while he continues to string together ideas from his desk.

The problem of parallel power represented by organized crime and its difficult solution worries Aravena so much that in each of his trips he asks about cases where, with everything going uphill, cities have been able to make changes to move the needle and make a point of inflection. The most emblematic, he says, is Medellín, which with its cable car and its libraries, managed to go from being one of the most violent metropolises in the world to a pole of economic development for Colombia. “When you see what was done there, the excuses for not doing it in other places begin to run out. And a case that I did not know about was in Bogotá, the Bronx and the junkyard, which today is the Third Millennium Park, where they intervened in a neighborhood with 10,000 troops and it was completely demolished. From bones to crocodiles appeared in the cement, which they used to make people disappear. When that is the world you have to face, you can’t get there with poetry,” he says, as he gets up to take photos.

He confesses that he has not read the proposed Constitution for Chile that will be put to a plebiscite on December 17. He does not declare himself disillusioned with the process, but he does state that “the ideological polarizations that we have seen are products of functioning based on the cliché, which has a quick arrival in a certain audience, but that given the complexity of the problems that we have to face, They are caricatures that do not give the width.” By cliché he refers to the binary positions of right and left where the value of what the “ideological opponent” proposes is not taken into account. “As long as we do not understand that we are going to have to abandon the comfort of caricatured certainties, we will not be able to address the complexity of the questions we face. When you reduce the toolbox to what the ideology gives you, the challenges end up intact and continue to grow,” he warns before ending the interview.